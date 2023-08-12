The stool sits in the corner of our kitchen, where it’s been for over 30 years. It is 70’s “shag carpeting” green. The paint is chipped here and there; black primer shows through from bumps and scrapes. Across the backrest, little scratches give evidence of hurried clutches and careless grabbing.

Fold-out stairs hide under the metal seat. The mats of black tread are worn thin by thousands of sneaker stomps and bare-footed slaps.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.