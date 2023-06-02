WASHINGTON -- Dickens imagined the probate case Jarndyce and Jarndyce that has become synonymous with interminable and futile court proceedings: The entire estate at issue was consumed by litigating about it. Last week, the Supreme Court ended a case that was Jarndycean in length but not in futility. The nation will be better governed because Michael and Chantell Sackett began resisting the Environmental Protection Agency (BEG ITAL)16 years ago(END ITAL).

In 2004, planning to build a house, they bought, in an established subdivision, a parcel of land 300 feet -- think of a football field -- from Priest Lake in Idaho, with a row of houses between their land and the lake. Preparing for construction in 2007, they added gravel and sand to the land. The EPA, citing a subsurface flow of moisture and a nearby ditch that drains into a stream that flows into the lake, ordered them to stop and restore the land to its original condition. The EPA was wielding the Clean Water Act, which regulates "navigable waters."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.