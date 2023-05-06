Gilda. Chevy. John Belushi. I watched them all, week after week, on Saturday Night Live. The 70s were a politically charged decade; I celebrated my status as a young person in America by chuckling at the disrespectful and socially edgy commentary the show offered each week.

And the musical guests! Janis Ian articulated our mutual angst and I felt understood. Simon and Garfunkel pierced my heart through with their wispy rendition of Scarborough Fair. The Stones rocked my world.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.