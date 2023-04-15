My Personal Fashion Consultant had a room just down the hall, behind the door marked ‘KEEP OUT’.
At fifteen years old, she had determined my wardrobe to be a personal affront to her teenaged reputation, and had made it her full-time job to comment, criticize, and hiss in disgust at everything I wore.
Long strands of disapproving dialog dripped from her lips like loose pop-beads.
They were accented with well-timed sighs, colorful analogies, and dizzying eyerolls.
Evidently, every item of clothing I owned was only suitable for Halloween parties.
We were on our way out. I was wearing my usual stuff: Jeans. Button-up shirt with collar. The same outfit I’d worn the since ‘80s or so, I’ll admit. But I was comfortable and confident as I stood at the door and waited for Andrea.
Then I heard her thudding down the hall, and dread washed over me.
She clopped to a stop behind me, and I felt her eyes on my back as I reached for the front doorknob. The heat of her disdain burned a stripe down my spine, singeing the tail of my shirt and landing with a sizzle at my feet.
“Ready?” I sang nervously. I looked back and gasped.
Andrea had contorted her angelic face into a rubbery visage of a gremlin. She bared her gritting teeth and swallowed in disdain, as if ingesting gooey Brussels sprouts.
“Aw, Mom. Not THOSE jeans. They are so not flattering. Don’t you have something from THIS decade?” She leaned left and then right, eyeing my torso and rattling her head in disbelief.
“Did you IRON that shirt? It’s SUPPOSED to be wrinkled. That’s the look.
Nobody wears it all smooth like that.”
“PAALLEAASSEE don’t take me to school like this.”
Now I was getting mad. Who was she to tell me how to dress? I was the woman who showed her how to put on her first pair of panties. I was the check writer who signed for every wrinkled, baggy, mismatched item of clothing she owned.
I took a deep breath to fill my lungs with words. But then, a psychedelic flash of memory knifed through my brain.
I saw myself at 15. Hot pants, Lace-up, high-heeled sandals. Fringed denim blouse that ended just below my ribcage.
And in front of me, in all her polyester pomp, stood my mother.
Mom’s ample bottom wore bright green stretch pants. The sewn-in crease down the front of those pants dissected her legs like a butcher’s diagram. They bagged at the knees and ended well above her matching rubber thong shoes.
Giant gardenias in garish hues burst from her roomy, boxy, blouse and the pocket on each side panel were as deep and square at the ones on Captain Kangaroo’s jacket.
Why did she wear such old-fashioned, ugly clothes, I remembered thinking. It was as if she were purposely trying to embarrass me.
I recalled in that moment how hard it was to be 15. But now I also understood how difficult it was to be the mother of a 15-year-old. It was my turn to be a teen daughter’s object of disdain, and it was as natural as the wrinkled, all-cotton shirt on Andrea’s back.
But I wasn’t going to change my clothes.
“This is what I’m wearing,” I told my daughter. “Get over it. I won’t tell anybody I’m your mom, okay?”
We formed an uneasy truce of mutual contempt, but I knew from experience—on both sides of the skirmish—that the war was far from over.
Two women stomped out the door and toward the car that day. Mother and daughter. Our shadows bobbed against the grass, blurring our identities. But I could tell who was who.
One shadow was fashionable. The other shadow was me.
