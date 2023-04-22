Robin

Robin Garrison Leach

I decided to go for a walk. No reason. Just wanted to look around the place and see what was what. I slid my socks into shoes and opened the front door.

It hit me like a ton of pavement. My brain reeled like the squeaky wheel in a hamster cage. I scanned the yard and driveway with bewilderment. My years of suburban hibernation, compounded daily with the no-nonsense goals of all aging boomers, had rendered me unable to step outside.

