I decided to go for a walk. No reason. Just wanted to look around the place and see what was what. I slid my socks into shoes and opened the front door.
It hit me like a ton of pavement. My brain reeled like the squeaky wheel in a hamster cage. I scanned the yard and driveway with bewilderment. My years of suburban hibernation, compounded daily with the no-nonsense goals of all aging boomers, had rendered me unable to step outside.
Oh, I knew how to go out the door. I have been rushing out every morning for years. My feet made daily tracks to and from the car. Filling it with flesh, emptying it of groceries. Trips to work each day entailed at least thirty steps from my door to my car to the employee entrance.
Sometimes I walk to the mailbox. It isn’t far, and I am usually on my way to the car anyway. If I see a newspaper in the driveway, I wait for John to come home; he’ll pick it up on his drive down.
So here I stand, trying to remember. Gazing dully at my shiny-white sneakers. They are mudless.
Grass stain-less. Each lace and grommet is free of weedlets. The cleats on the bottom hold no gravel bits or dirt clods. They had never been off the beaten track of deliberate, carefully mapped journeys.
A WALK? For no reason? An amusing, archaic notion. One that used to be worthy of life-expenditure but has become a waste of valuable perambulation. Somewhere along the path of adult sensibility, I’ve veered onto flat, dull asphalt and carefully-clipped nature trails.
When did I stop going outside and just walking around?
Memories of walking outside scratch at my brain. I recall dandelion fields full of imbibing bumblebees, all much too busy to notice my presence. Shimmer clumps of dewy-wet grass that dampened my toes through my shoes as I waded across the early morning yard. The occasional worm, bravely bursting through a mud patch to feel the warming sun.
Sure. I was a kid then. I had time to notice things. My life wasn’t full of weedy details and stubborn root wads of obligation. The feet that begged for new horizons when I was a little girl now settle for the dull comfort of routine and the safety of measured steps.
I took a deep breath and glanced at my pristine-clean sneakers. The newly growing grass called to me in wind-whispered urgency. Choruses of trilling birds begged me to come out and listen.
Buttery yellow circles of defiantly cheerful dandelions challenged me to once again pick my way through the freshly blooming world just outside my everyday life.
I weighed my options. If I WERE to simply go out into the yard without a reason, just how would I do it? I knew lots of ways to ambulate. I usually plodded toward my car. Trudged to work. Tiptoed through muddy, icy, snowy patches with impatient huffs.
And there were times I was forced to run in exasperation to avoid pelting raindrops.
But what method was best for moving about my yard without purpose? Could my feet shed their stodgy ways and actually allow me to…
Amble. Meander. Sashay. Frolic. Dilly-Dally?
Even (gasp) Cavort?
My toes itched for adventure. My ankles quivered in excitement. I ALMOST giggled.
