William "Guy" East, age 73, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 11:35 am Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home.
As per Guy's wishes, he has been cremated. A graveside service with full military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the Fairview Cemetery in Frankford, MO. Pastor Steve Barker will officiate.
Guy was born on January 10, 1948, in Hannibal, MO the son of Russell Waddell and Betty Louise (Bliven) East.
Survivors include his children, Aaron East (Victoria) of Lisbon, Portugal, Meredith East (Sam Burrell) of San Diego, CA and Heather Riggins (Tim) of Lyons, IL; brother, John Robert East (Robin) of Boynton Beach, FL; grandchildren, Dendrick East, James Riggins, Anne Riggins and William Riggins.
In addition to his parents, Mr. East was preceded in death by an infant sister, Barbara Kay East.
Guy graduated from Monroe City High School in the class of 1966. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam stationed on the USS Fiske. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, Guy attended Northeast Missouri State College at Kirksville and graduated with a Bachelors of Business Administration.
Guy was well known throughout the community to be a proud employee of Reliable Pest Control Solutions for over thirty years until his retirement in 2019. Guy loved to visit with customers and loved what he did. Away from work, Guy loved collecting antiques, going to auctions on the weekend trying to find a deal or a great pick, and spending time with his family, friends and dog "Frenchie".
Guy was a member of the First Christian Church of Hannibal, VFW Post 2446, the Hannibal Kiwanis where he started out with Hannibal Evening Kiwanis but later transitioned over to Early Bird Kiwanis. He was also a very active member of the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce, serving on the Ambassador Committee for over fifteen years. Guy was also a member of the Hannibal Chapter of Business Networking International that is currently known as Show Me Business Builders. Guy would often end any of his public speaking opportunities with his favorite phrase "Guy East, Licensed to Kill".
