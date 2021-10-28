Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a special supplemental nutrition program which provides services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children up to their 5th birthday based on nutritional risk and income eligibility.
The primary services provided are health screening, risk assessment, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding promotion, and referrals to health care. Supplemental food is provided at no cost to participants. The WIC Program supplements the diets of qualified participants with nutritious food items by issuing a food "prescription" for items available through local WIC-approved stores.
Past experience shows that pregnant women who participate in the WIC Program have fewer low birth weight babies, experience fewer infant deaths, see the doctor earlier in pregnancy, and eat healthier. WIC helps to prevent health problems and improve the health status of participants through good nutrition.
Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding (nursing a baby up to one year old), and postpartum (up to 6 months after a pregnancy has ended), infants (a child under one year old), and children (from 1 year old up to age 5) qualify for participation in the WIC program. All women, infants, and children must meet income guidelines and medical criteria to qualify for WIC.
WIC food prescriptions are based on the type of participant (woman, infant, or child). Nutritionists tailor the food prescription for each individual. Infants who are not breastfed receive infant formula. Infants also receive cereal and baby food at the appropriate age. Women and children get milk, yogurt, cheese, eggs, cereal, fruit juice, bread, wheat pasta, fresh/frozen fruits and vegetables, and peanut butter or dried peas or beans. Women who are breastfeeding their babies and not receiving infant formula from the WIC program also get tuna, salmon or sardines.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) determines the basic nutrient guidelines that the Missouri WIC program follows in food selection. All foods selected must meet those requirements. The Missouri WIC program also uses cost, availability, and other similar criteria to select foods. Foods selected are low in sugar and salt and are good sources of vitamins A, C, and D, iron, protein, and calcium.
The food packages approved for use in the Missouri WIC program are designed to help meet infants' developmental needs and current pediatric feeding recommendations, and to complement the eating patterns of preschool children. WIC foods also supplement the special requirements of pregnant and breastfeeding women and help to re-supply the nutrient stores women used during pregnancy.
Although adult men do not receive a food prescription for themselves from WIC, they receive many other benefits. The WIC program was developed to meet the needs of pregnant women, infants, and children in the critical growth years of fetal development and early childhood. WIC benefits, by design of the program, are provided to pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, and infants and children under the age of five. A man who is the sole custodian of children under the age of five is entitled to receive the nutritious foods and nutrition education offers for his children. Men can and are encouraged to participate in nutrition education, family nutrition counseling, shopping for WIC products, referrals to health care, and other programs that may benefit their families.
The WIC program is made available to citizens of Monroe County through the Monroe County Health Department. WIC clinics are held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Health Department in Paris and on the first and fourth Tuesdays at First Christian Church in Monroe City.
If you qualify for the program, contact Becky Dowell or Debbie Gilliam at the Monroe County Health Department, 310 North Market Street, Paris, Missouri, 660/327-4653, to make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.