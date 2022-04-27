When I think about June I instantly think of vacations and outdoor activities. I also think about things around the house. To those who don’t own a home this is unfamiliar territory. You would think life outside of lawn upkeep would remain relatively simple.
What I am referring to is the dreaded “P” word and no it’s not “Playtime!” It is home PROJECTS!
To some people a home project isn’t intimidating. It is usually the unforeseen that scares me. I guess it is due to past experiences. Nothing is ever complicated in the beginning. It seems pretty cut and dried.
A few years ago it seemed like a backyard swimming pool was a great idea. After installation it was very enjoyable. It was everything involved between the purchase and climbing into the swimming pool for the first time that had me reeling.
It certainly seemed simple enough. All you do is remove it from the box, pick out a level spot and it “Sets up in 20 minutes!”
Count me in!
Have you noticed the local terrain? We live in a town with hills, red clay and rocky soil. Our yard is flat for a short distance with a constant incline. I discovered it wasn’t quite flat enough when I started digging.
I also discovered it was much harder digging than I planned so I borrowed a friend’s garden tiller to loosen the soil. It was like riding a rodeo bull in the street and eventually I broke a belt that I had to replace.
Now we skip ahead to the skid steer loader and a contractor to dig out the hillside to make room for our “Sets up in 20 minutes” pool. Once the dirt was removed I filled in a big low spot in our yard with the freshly removed dirt and then realized I would need to drag it down and seed it with grass which instantly became a separate project.
After getting the dirt removed I realized we were in dire need immediately of a retaining wall to contain the hill from sliding into the fresh-made pool space. After carrying a few pallets of retaining wall bricks by hand my wife and I had built a wall. Little did I know it would require nine pickup truck loads of rock behind it that I hauled and shovel alone in behind the wall for drainage purposes.
Finally we leveled the dirt for our pool. Rather than using sand under it, we used construction grade foam insulation sheeting as an underlayment. You also don’t have to shovel foam sheeting so the choice was easy.
Our “Sets up in 20 minutes” pool took several hours of getting the liner wrinkle-free before we filled it.
Two weeks after filling the pool we drained the pool down a little, added a skimmer and a new high-volume sand filter. Did I mention the unseasonable scorching temperatures that just happened to coincide with this project? It was like trying to work in the dessert for two weeks, except there was no time it was ever cool enough to enjoy being outside.
This year we contracted a new deck.
It was something we planned on for years. It is amazing. It went smoothly because I didn’t touch it. Somehow the deck build has evolved into a landscape job now. This is the hidden part I warned you about.
Suddenly the pool that we poured our blood sweat and tears into is gone. In its place is a fire pit, landscaping rock and a circle of new chairs. Somehow along the way a huge gazebo grew on our new deck along with all new furniture.
Did I mention the great stone stairway to the top of my backyard now?
I guess there is always going to be a project. Oh that’s right.., I forgot about expanding our driveway. That somehow slipped my mind! It simply never ends. I am accepting that now.
The moral of the story is always rent.
Ownership is for those who are project-minded and have time to mess with a pool that “Sets up in twenty minutes!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.