Let me tell you. There are days I need to stay away from Proverbs 31. Instead I move on over to verses like in Romans 3:23 where all of us fall short of God’s glory.
Because when I read all about that Proverbs beauty, I'm thinking I can't measure up to that. I start to doubt that God had any idea at all what He was doing when He created me.
“She was worth more than rubies,” and many days I feel like gum being scraped off the bottom of a shoe.
She rises early and I sometimes hit snooze for so long that if I fall down on the way to the bathroom - it's all over. We are going to be late.
“She sets vigorously about her work with strong arms,” for the task while I roll into whatever I'm doing like a wrecking ball with coffee in hand.
Apparently she does MATH as she considers a field and buys that field. If you were with the me here on Facebook through my college journey, then you'll remember my excitement when my teacher announced it was "statistically possible" to pass Algebra on my 4th try.
I'm not even going to try and compare the fact that she makes clothes for her family.
Although that's a shout-out to all the ladies of that time because there wasn't a Crossing Thrift store that could cheaply accommodate the need for holiday dinner fat pants.
Plus, she seems to successfully plant vineyards while I just recently discovered a cactus in my bedroom I totally forgot existed. Logan pointed it out like, "Mom have you EVER watered that?"
Nope. But it was surprisingly mostly alive. Logan took it from me, and I think we know it's for the best.
It all depends on the day for me on how I perceive these perfect woman passages.
I'll be honest, there are days I would rather sit in my feelings of inadequacy and blame everything on how God made me.
This self pity leads me to episodes of anxiety, anger, and that always lurking thief of joy - comparison.
Yet I fail to see what God is telling me about this woman of Proverbs.
This woman sits at the feet of God regularly. How do I know that?
“She speaks with wisdom and faithful instruction is on her tongue” - Proverbs 31:26.
Our lives and abilities might not require, or even enable us to do what this woman had to do in life. I don't believe that's the point. I don't believe God is telling us that the perfect wife must "be praised at the city gates" or that she will need to make linen garments and sell them.
Instead, He wants us to see where she got her instructions. God wants us to know is that she knew what she was supposed to be doing because she listened to God first.
She loved God with all her heart. She listened to God and then she went out and bought that field because she knew she was supposed to.
She gave her burdens to God, and through God’s strength her arms were strong enough to carry everything she was supposed to.
She made the time for Worship and through God she was able to be what He created her to be.
We were never meant to do anything alone, and in God we can do far more than we ever imagined. And that's what I find in that text, when I'm reading it with a heart to hear.
God made you and me in a different time and in different places, so our lives won't look like her life- or even each other's lives.
But no matter what, God will give us what we need to be who He created us to be.
Because to God - we are far more precious than rubies.
