CENTER, Mo — On Tuesday afternoon a nurse at Westview Nursing Home tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in at least a two-week lockdown for the facility.
Kent Hanshew, Administer of Westview Nursing Home, said the nurse was sent home as soon as the test came back positive. While he hopes this is an isolated event, they are more prepared now for an outbreak than they were when COVID hit last year. Not only are all residents vaccinated but they are now testing every two weeks. He also said everyone knows more of what to expect this time around.
“We have all the sanitation chemicals on board, and we have the procedures in place," he said.
For now, both residents and employees are wearing N-95 masks at all times, and Hanshew said he recommends that residents wear them even in their rooms. Dinner in the dining hall is socially distanced with everyone at least six feet apart and they are taking careful sanitation measures, but residents can also request to eat in their rooms.
Hanshew says nursing homes outbreaks are especially hard due to the close living quarters.
“I think people need to understand that nursing homes are affected ten-fold because of the concentration of people here,” he said. “We are a sixty bed facility and we have approximately 45 employees. That’s roughly 105 in this building throughout the week.”
Westview has lost eight residents due to COVID since the pandemic began in 2020. One entire wing had to isolate, both the residents and employees. Employees working that unit dressed in PPE and entered through a separate doorway.
“The other end of the hallway had a glass door and we would take food to the staff there,” he said. “We would buy them pizzas or whatever and just set it on the table outside the door, walk away, and then come back and get it. Just so they could eat.”
Hanshew said due to the shortage of beds at the hospital, the residents who passed away from COVID died in their sleep in their rooms at Westview. Not only did it take a toll on residents but employees as well.
“Staff members who continued to work with those who had COVID couldn’t come in the regular part of the building,” he said. “Wearing all the PPE and face masks and face coverings, the gowns, the gloves, the slippers, it takes a toll on you. On and off and on and off, then you’re afraid of slipping up.”
On the other side of the coin, Hanshew said nursing home residents struggle when they aren’t able to see their families. He encourages loved ones to find ways to communicate with the elderly when they can’t see them face-to-face.
Hanshew is grateful for the Westview families who have been supportive and understanding through the COVID crises. Residents at Westview are able to communicate with their loved ones through Facetime and on the telephone. Many non-verbal residents have cell phones that they can text from, but if certain technologies aren’t available to family members then they find a way to make it work.
“I had a 66-year old gentleman this morning who couldn't communicate because of a stroke but we called his sister on a speaker phone in my office,” Hanshew said. “Since he couldn’t speak, I would say ‘he’s smiling’ or ‘thumbs up’ and it just made the family and him both feel better. He got some bad news but was happy just being able to talk to his sister.”
Hanshew also reported that he’s noticed an uptick in the mail received by residents, and said that the senior citizens there love receiving letters and postcards.
Employees are also making sure that residents have plenty to do during lockdown. Wearing their masks, they put puzzles together or play Yahtzee along with other activities.
He also believes that caring for everyone’s mental and spiritual needs is just as important as caring for their physical ones. Westview offers two on-staff chaplains available to both residents and employees.
Chaplain David McReynolds, who has been serving Westview Nursing Home for three years, said the residents have handled the COVID crisis well.
Both chaplains began building relationships with everyone at the nursing home long before the Coronavirus hit the airwaves. Through morning bible studies, coffee meetings, and individual prayer sessions, they have established trust. He credits those already-close relationships as the key to helping them through COVID.
“The main thing is that we are always available to pray with them,” Chaplain McReynolds said. “They will stop me a lot of time and ask, ‘Chaplain, will you pray with me?’ and the answer is always yes.”
Since the residents are vaccinated they are still able to meet for Bible study, socially distanced with their masks.
“The great thing is that they already have people who can help take care of their body, but they need someone who can take care of the spiritual side,” he said. “That’s where we come in. We talk to them and go over scripture with them individually.”
Henshaw said the nurse who tested positive feels terrible about the situation. “She’s a really good nurse and a really good mom,” he said. His peace of mind is in knowing the residents are vaccinated.
“As a health care administrator, I would like to encourage everybody to get vaccinated if that’s the right thing for you to do,” he said. “I mean there’s always those one or two that have a medical reason they can’t and I respect that. I encourage everyone else to consider it because that’s how we are going to stop this.”