I have written about this issue in the past, but one major problem that we have in society right now is our workforce. I constantly hear we do not have enough people to fill the jobs that are open. What has become clear to me is that Big Government has created disincentives to work. There are so many benefits given to people who are unemployed that it is staggering. Why would people want to work if they can get paid more money to stay home and live on welfare?
This problem is extremely clear when working through the budget and we see the millions of dollars spent on our welfare system. This needs to be reformed.
One thing that people do not usually think about is the burden that unemployment has on businesses. Employers pay a quarterly tax to fund unemployment insurance, and their tax rates work the same way an insurance company works: The more an employer’s employees use it, the higher rates they pay. Even though someone who is terminated for cause is not eligible for unemployment, that can sometimes become a gray area. And another problem: If the fund runs low on money, then the tax rate for employers increases to pay for it. We are creating a welfare system that is being paid by the small businesses that our economy is built on.
If a claimant or employer does not agree with a labor decision, they can appeal it to the Appeals Tribunal. If they disagree with that decision, they can appeal it to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission, which is made up of a labor representative, an employer representative and a chair (who has to be an attorney). Currently, there are not any members who have very much experience running a business on this commission, which I see as a major problem.
Each state varies in the length of time they give unemployment benefits. In Missouri, you can receive benefits for 20 weeks. The federal government extended that time in the pandemic, and like many other states, Missouri ended that extension in May. The Department of Labor provides weekly information on unemployment statistics and demographics here.
I see this as the next priority we need to engage in. The problems a scant workforce is putting on the country is evidenced by the lack of products being produced and inability to get any services done on time and within budget. This is creating a ripple effect of problems everywhere in our country.
One thing I would like to explore is reducing the length of time that someone can earn unemployment benefits, which is in our state laws. Why should we pay a person to sit at home for five months when there's a job on every corner? Maybe it isn't exactly what a person wants for the long term, but they could work anything temporarily.
Another issue is the unemployment paid to people who quit their job. You are not eligible to draw unemployment if you quit so employers find themselves fighting a bogus claim AND the Department of Labor. This is wrong. Like I have said, I think we have created a welfare state and this sometimes happens with the government promoting it.
We have so many things that we are responsible for: Roads, bridges, education, and helping our most vulnerable. If you are gaming the system, then you are taking away our valuable resources from those who really need it.
As always I appreciate hearing your perspective on this and other issues presented in my weekly column. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at (573) 751-7985. You may also email me at cindy.olaughlin@senate.mo.gov.