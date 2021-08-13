The decision of Roy Blunt to retire at the end of his term next year has created an opening that has consequences up and down the political hierarchy. Several people want to take his position, which then leaves lots of openings down the line.
There are more people wanting to go to Congress than you can imagine. I would be the first to say that Congress as a whole is dysfunctional and has relegated its lawmaking authority to unelected bureaucrats. There are some good people in Washington, but they are far outweighed by people who are there for the pay and power they seek for themselves. This is a national disgrace, in my opinion.
So when you think about your life and liberties and the infringement upon them you should look at the massive, unelected, unaccountable bureaucracy in Washington. For our lives to return to some semblance of what they were intended to be with the least amount of government interference we need people who will demand the overreach of bureaucrats to stop. At the Federal level this could be accomplished, at least to start, by CUTTING THEIR MONEY OFF. I don’t care what laws are passed, the bureaucracy has grown to the level it overpowers just about everything.
Politicians pay no attention to what these bureaucracies do because their own lives are largely exempt from this overreach. It’s kind of a “gentleman's agreement” that only occasionally strays from its boundaries and comes after “one of its own.” Namely, a politician that somehow gets on the wrong side of the administration, or is used as a scapegoat for something. Most of the time, though, it continues on its derelict ways, spending massive amounts of money and ignoring the consequences of what is happening in the middle class of America.
I believe true patriots need to work within their state government and do these things:
Downsize state government and its voracious appetite for money.
Hold bureaucrats accountable for achieving something of value to the working middle class of the state (the most overwhelmed and under-represented group in the state). This is the class that pays through taxation, fees, licensing, etc. for the overreach of government.
Reform the entitlement system, which is rapidly growing and incentivizing people to do absolutely nothing while demanding all their wants be met.
Speak up for the average citizen; listen to what is happening to them because of the same bureaucracy issue we have at the federal level, and do what you have to to defend them against this. The vast majority of people feel that the government will ignore them or crush them at will and that nobody will help them. And I believe that they are right about this.
I get phone calls, messages, emails from people nearly every day asking for help. Many of them are not from Northeast Missouri, but no one will stand up for them. This might seem unnecessary, but that would underestimate the effect this has on a person’s ability to live freely, operate a business, and raise their family. If we do not pay attention to this and address it the long term detrimental pressure is enormous. Societal implications are far reaching.
I often tell people that Republicans tend to pay the most attention to the top 5% of society and Democrats pay attention to the bottom 25%. No one is paying attention to the middle class, which is shrinking and being crushed by faulty policy, corporate cronyism, and ignorant politicians who are constantly attracted to those who will contribute to their campaigns. This middle class is what powers our economy, provides the employee partners and entrepreneurs we want, and in general actually does “Make America Great.”
We need warriors in our state much more than we need warriors in Washington D.C.
As always I appreciate hearing your perspective on this and other issues presented in my weekly column. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at (573) 751-7985. You may also email me at cindy.olaughlin@senate.mo.gov.