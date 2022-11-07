“Tis the season” is a phrase we automatically associate with Christmas. It is a segmented sentence used as an instant reminder.
When you delve deeper you may want to ask a simple question. “Tis the season” for retail sales, Christmas parties, tree shopping and home decorating?
Somehow a baby born in an arid land, in a manger no less, swaddled in strips of cloth, sent to the world for the salvation of all mankind, has been substituted over the generations by a fat man in a red suit that flies around passing out PlayStations and XBOXes.
The Christ child born in the part of the world known as the Mideast is now somehow aligned with snow, sleigh bells, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph.
How did such a precious gift get lost in all of this worldly celebration and clutter? We focus more on the celebration and ritual than we actually do the sacred gift we were given.
How can any of us ever think that we can gift something better, more precious or sacred than Jesus Christ? I know I sound like I am lecturing a little but I am hoping I hear this message as much as anyone.
I have always had the ability to make people smile and laugh. My mother told me I had an ability to write and communicate with people. She convinced me of that. Both of these things are gifts. These are not my abilities but gifts given to me to be utilized.
I mean look at me. I am an average working class man who provides for his family. Do I appear to be Ernest Hemingway or Larry the Cable Guy?
Okay. You got me on the Cable Guy part, but what I am saying is I received these gifts from someplace. These things just don’t randomly happen. I think everyone has one or multiple gifts if they search for them.
I guess my point is we were given the gift of life. We were gifted eternal life if we choose to accept it. We were given multiple gifts of abilities and talents if we search for those too, although my sisters thought they were given the gift of song and I always insisted they keep searching. I still get the annual birthday serenade from my youngest sister. I never remember to bring home my earplugs from work that day unfortunately.
Remember that family and friends are amazing gifts as well. If you pause for a moment you will see that we actually have all the gifts that we need in this life. The love you have to share with each other is the best gift ever!
I know we will all do what we do and retailers need to eat and support their families too. I understand that part. I also understand there is so much more beyond that!
I am just asking that you look beyond the clutter this year and seek the truth. Know the TRUE meaning of Christmas and share the Christmas Story with your children and grandchildren. Let them know whose birthday we celebrate!
May your holidays be blessed and God Bless America!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.