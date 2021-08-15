Smoke cleared from a cannon blasting across the field at Woodyz Acres Campground on Saturday afternoon, and eight-year old William Ballman’s eyes lit up as he traveled back in time to learn the history of the War of 1812.
The campground, right outside of New London, hosted a war reenactment featuring a battle scenario of the war, as a group of civilians on their way to their homestead in Fort Madison and Nauvoo clashed with Native Americans and British Soldiers.
This is a kind of learning that David Tait, organizer of the event who played a British Soldier, calls “living history” and he said it is much more interesting than usual classroom learning.
“History in school might be boring,” he said, in a discussion with William and a few other kids before the show started. “But we are going to prove to you this afternoon that history is anything but boring.”
As the battle ensued and negotiations were made, Tait narrated to the crowd. He explained the scenario in sweeping gestures and animated explanations as his passion for history ignited the audience's interest. He also had some help from William Ballman.
“One of the many reasons why this war was fought was because Britain and France were at war,” Tait said.
“That’s the Napoleonic War,” shouted William who later explained he has been a history buff since kindergarten.
“Exactly!” Tait said and pointed at William in the crowd.
Not only did Tait explain the circumstances of the war, but he offered historical tidbits in the process. “What’s firing isn’t really a cannon,” he said as a musket blast rang out from behind him. “It would fire a little hollow shell like what you would see on Bugs Bunny the Road Runner. Do you know who invented that?”
Tait explained that William Henry Shrapnel was who invented the hollow shell which is why exploded fragments from the metal casing of modern artillery, bombs, or mines are still known as shrapnel.
People of all ages dressed in period clothing to participate in the show. Much of the community came from Fort Madison, Iowa.
Leslie Fowler, from the Pinkerton Prairie Chapter of The Daughters of the War 1812, who attended with a friend from the Sangamon River Chapter.
“We have ancestors that fought in the war,” she said. “My ancestor was Captain Elizear Hedden from Henry County Kentucky. They marched from Kentucky all the way to Canada to chase the British and Indians.”
Even in the reenactment of 1812, the year 2021 nosed its way into the show when many performers had to cancel due to COVID, but campers donned in Indian costumes saved the day.
“I went to the people in the campground to ask for some help and fellow campers banded together to participate in the show so that it could go on,” Tait said. “They got together some Indian looking clothing and put some face paint on.”
So, the show went on and it was a success, especially according to William Ballman. Not only did he introduce himself to the cast but he asked for information on how to get involved in war reenactments himself.
“I love history and this was a lot of fun,” he said.