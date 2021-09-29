CENTER, Mo. — Ralls County R-II Board of Education members discussed forthcoming improvements for the district-wide renovation project during their regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 16.
A wall of fame interactive board was approved, which will display class composite images along with records for athletics and activities. Board members also approved a bid for camera and surveillance enhancements and additions, along with construction change orders which remain under the level set in the approved project bid.
In other business:
- First-day quarantine figures were released, and a motion was approved to continue with current COVID-19 protocols and in-person education with masks optional for students and staff.
- The Missouri Department of Transportation approved a matching grant in June to add a turn lane for the schools to Highway 19. The board chose to table the discussion until the October meeting.
- Facility and long-range planning will continue with a Nov. 11 work session, giving board members the opportunity to walk through phase one renovation work and prioritize projects for the second phase. Plans call for bid requests in February or March, bid approvals in April and projects to begin in late May.
- The Summer Journey program experienced increased enrollment, and transportation was expanded as a result of receiving additional COVID-19 funding for loss of learning. The program resulted in a $53,000 profit for the school district.
- The next Ralls County R-II Board of Education meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, in the Mark Twain Library.