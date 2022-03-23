Saturday will feature perfect weather for bird-watching and the upcoming nature program sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
V is for Vulture Nature Program will be 9 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Riverview Park, Shelter No. 2, by first overlook.
Gale Rublee, nature educator with Hannibal Parks & Recreation, said. “The Valuable, Valiant, V-flying Vulture! What’s so ‘valuable’ about vultures? They just eat dead stuff. EXACTLY! Vultures are expert garbage collectors and what they do helps us and other animals. This time of year, hundreds of Vultures migrate North along the Mississippi River and many of them take a rest at Riverview Park here in Hannibal! Let’s get to the park early to watch them warming up in the morning light. Bring binoculars. We will walk mainly along the roads.”
Rublee is a Nationally Certified Interpreter guide and founding member of the Hannibal area Missouri Master Naturalist Mississippi Hills chapter.
Nature programs are free but reservations must be made by calling the Hannibal Parks & Recreation office at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov
