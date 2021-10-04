MONROE CITY, Mo. — Residents from Monroe City, Hannibal and the surrounding area will join thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement Oct. 9.
The First Annual Monroe City Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention — Missouri Chapter will be held from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 9, at Mosswood Meadows Golf Course. This gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025. Donations to the event fund suicide prevention education programs in schools, workplaces, and communities — nationwide and locally.
The Monroe City Out of the Darkness Walk is one of hundreds of events being held across the country this year. Participants are invited to walk the cart path at their leisure with their team. There is no cost to register, but individuals who have raised $150 by Oct. 9 may pick up their earned 2021 walk t-shirt. All attendees may gather resource materials and honor beads, purchase AFSP gear and turn in collected donations. Walkers are also encouraged to walk with their teams in their neighborhoods wearing their gear, and carrying signs or photos of loved ones lost to suicide to help raise awareness.
“We can all learn new ways to help each other save lives,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “By joining an Out of the Darkness Experience, you can show people that we are strong, we are resilient, and we are hopeful. Together, we can create a culture that’s smart about mental health.”