This is the kind of comment I heard on Tuesday at a meeting with local nursing home administrators from Northeast Missouri. Others in attendance included staff members from the Department of Health and Senior Services, county nursing home board members, and others who understand we are on the cusp of losing our homes for the elderly.
In the last couple of weeks, nursing homes received notice that they will need to evict Veterans Affairs (VA) residents if their facilities’ employees are not vaccinated. That is not going to happen by the deadline provided by the federal government and in reality, based on our current workforce issues and vaccine hesitancy in rural areas - it never will.
It is hard to imagine that we live in a country that evicts veterans from skilled care facilities, but here we are.
The issue for small, rural nursing homes is that they do not have much voice in Jefferson City. While I believe politicians should be able to understand the moral imperative of caring for the elderly and disabled, the fact is they’re unwilling or unable to make changes. This week, I heard from administrators who have effectively been harassed by the government, fined for unavoidable COVID-related missteps, and given less than one business day to implement new authoritarian measures coming from on high.
As we now know, the elderly and infirm are the real victims of COVID and highly susceptible to dying if exposed to it. I mention this because nursing homes and their residents have been at the epicenter of this illness. Unlike hospitals, nursing homes have not received the financial support they need to be able to care for their residents. Nursing home residents are like family to employees and the emotional toll of trying to keep residents’ spirits up so they want to keep living is exhausting. It is only made worse with government overreach. Some of the staff of these nursing homes have been COVID tested more than one hundred times.
We now have a vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers that, unless it is stopped, will close local nursing homes for good.
Do we really care about the elderly and disabled? Do we want to have a safe and secure home for those who can’t stay at home? Do we want our family to be close enough that we can visit them, or do we want everyone shoveled to larger cities where there are no family and friends to visit? We have a moral crisis on our hands and it is not beyond a solution but we must act quickly.
I am calling upon Gov. Mike Parson and my colleagues in the House and Senate to do something about this before it is too late. I am also hopeful that Attorney Eric Schmitt will be successful in his efforts to block this nonsense. I appreciate all of his hard work over the last few months in doing the same.
As always I appreciate hearing your perspective on this and other issues presented in my weekly column. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at (573) 751-7985. You may also email me at cindy.olaughlin@senate.mo.gov.
