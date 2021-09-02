VANDALIA, Mo. — A Vandalia man died Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 1:53 p.m., Aug. 31, on Route P, 3 miles northwest of Vandalia.
A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was being driven north by 30-year-old Zachary D. Utterback of Vandalia.
According to the accident report when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the left side of the road where it overturned numerous times and ejected the driver who was not wearing a safety device.
Utterback was declared dead at the scene at 3:11 p.m. by Ralls County Coroner Robert Van Winkle. Utterback was transported to the Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia.