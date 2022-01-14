COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri 4-H Foundation recently announced the Bross Family from Marion County as one of the eight families awarded with the 2021 Missouri 4-H Century Family Award.
Other families were awarded from Vernon and Lewis Counties.
“Each family represents a combined 100 years or more of membership and volunteer service within 4-H,” said the 4-H representative in the formal announcement.
The 4-H Century Family Award commends families for their dedication to supporting and building the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Youth Development Program in communities across Missouri.
Applying for recognition as a 4-H Century Family is an opportunity for family members to sit down together and talk about their history with 4-H. Families can share highlights of 4-H experiences, laugh together and recognize the importance of 4-H in their lives.
“Congratulations to the 2021 Missouri 4-H Century Families. We are proud to honor their 4-H.”
