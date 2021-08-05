United Way receives donation from Kiwanis to fund medical transportation program for children in Palmyra

Palmyra, Mo. — The Palmyra Kiwanis Club recently made a $500 donation to the United Way of Mark Twain Area designated to assist families get to and from essential appointments for their children.
In Northeast Missouri, the largest barrier to accessing healthcare for low-income families is transportation. Many times, families are unable to get to check-ups, WIC Appointments, and more because they do not have a way to get there.
“The majority of support services for families are housed in Hannibal,” said Kathy Nicholson, Director of Parents as Teachers in Palmyra. “For some it is difficult to find reliable transportation once an appointment has been made at the Hannibal Clinic, Hannibal Regional Medical Center, Marion County Health Department, NECAC or Social Services, just a few examples.”
OATS Transit, a nonprofit organization, works to provide transportation to individuals within many rural counties of Missouri, including Marion County. The cost for a one-way trip from Palmyra to Hannibal via OATS Transit is $3.
For a mother and her three children’s round trip to the Marion County Health Department, in Hannibal, for a WIC Appointment via OATS Transit, the cost would be $18. The mother gets to ride for free as she is considered the companion of the children.
For many low-income families on a very limited income, this cost can be a deterrent for many from attending these appointments in order to receive WIC benefits. WIC provides supplemental food dollars specific to purchasing dairy products, fruits and vegetables, and other healthy foods that result in increased cognitive, intellectual, and physical development for children. In addition, the cost can also prevent families from taking their children to doctor appointments, dental exams, and more.
“Family is the single most important influence in a child’s life,” said Nicholson. “If we can help support a family’s access to social service agencies and medical providers, we can help ensure that the youngest members of our Palmyra community are healthy, safe and well cared for.”
Funding from this gift will be put on the OATS Transit accounts of families from Palmyra needing transportation to these vital appointments.
Leadership with United Way is thankful for the gift from the Palmyra Kiwanis Club to assist families in overcoming this barrier.
“When approaching the Palmyra Kiwanis club, I knew this project was in line with the vision of their organization. Kiwanis work to nurture and provide assistance to children in local communities and all over the world,” said Denise Damron, Executive Director of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area. “We have families in our community that struggle. This funding will help provide a mechanism for some families to access the services they need to create a better future for their children.”
Parents as Teachers at Palmyra R-1 will assist in identifying families with this need and connecting the families to the program. Families in need of this service are asked to reach out to Kathy Nicholson, the Palmyra Parents as Teachers Director by calling 573- 796-3736 or e-mailing nicholsonk@palmyra.k12.mo.us in order to access funds.
“I am grateful for the Palmyra Kiwanis for always stepping up to support children and their families,” said Nicholson.
The United Way of the Mark Twain Area works towards the mission, “to increase the capacity of people to care for one another.” This is done by creating opportunities for individuals to give of their time, talents, and treasures to local organizations that work to empower all individuals to achieve their potential through education, financial stability, and healthy lives.