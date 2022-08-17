United Way prepares for kick-off

Hannah Weber, Child & Family Advocate at The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri in Hannibal, visits with a local youth. The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri is just one of the local agencies that will benefit from the 2022-23 Inspire the Future Campaign.

 CONTRIBUTED

HANNIBAL — United Way of the Mark Twain Area is gearing up to kick-off the 2022-23 United Way Campaign on Sept. 1.

The Inspire the Future Campaign will officially kick-off at the Labor Day Weekend Kick Off on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hannibal River Front sponsored by Hannibal Realty.

