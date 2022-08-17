United Way prepares for kick-off

Hannah Weber, Child & Family Advocate at The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri in Hannibal, visits with a local youth. The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri is just one of the local agencies that will benefit from the 2022-23 Inspire the Future Campaign.
HANNIBAL — United Way of the Mark Twain Area is gearing up to kick-off the 2022-23 United Way Campaign on Sept. 1.
The Inspire the Future Campaign will officially kick-off at the Labor Day Weekend Kick Off on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hannibal River Front sponsored by Hannibal Realty.
The event is free for everyone. There will be live music at 6:30 p.m. by local band Stonehill, sponsored by Chariton Valley. There will be food for sale benefiting local organizations, adult beverages for sale, yard games, and a Kids’ Zone with a bounce house and activities sponsored by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Dawn Lowrey, the Inspire the Future campaign chair shares that the organization has set a $370,000 goal for the campaign and ultimately will use the dollars raised during the campaign to invest back in local organizations that are working to truly change the future of the community.
Organizations benefiting from the 2022-23 Campaign include AVENUES, Birthday Blessings, CHART Teen Task Force, Coyote Hill, Douglass Community Services, FACT, Hannibal Free Clinic, Hannibal Parents as Teachers, Harvest Outreach, HAYS, LOQW, Monroe City Food Pantry, Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center & Palmyra Senior Nutrition Center, NECAC, Paris Senior Center, Salvation Army of Hannibal, The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri, and the YMCA of Hannibal.
Individuals are encouraged to donate to Inspire the Future Campaign through their company’s workplace campaign, by making a donation online at
http://unitedwaymta.org, by mailing gifts to PO Box 81 Hannibal, MO 63401, or by texting ‘UWMTA’ to 26989 and following the prompt to give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.