HANNIBAL, Mo. — The United Way of the Mark Twain Area will kick-off the 2021-22 annual campaign with a Putt-Putt Golf Tournament on Friday, Aug. 20, at Sawyer’s Creek.
The event will feature 18 holes of mini golf. Tee times are at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. A brief news conference between the two golf rounds will be held to introduce the new campaign and campaign chairman at 2:30 p.m.
Kevin Arthaud, the 2021-22 Campaign Chairman, is excited to kick off the campaign. He works as the Organizational Development Director at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.
Arthaud is a mentor with Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, which will benefit from the United Way Campaign. Arthaud serves on the Board of Directors for the Arthaud Family Foundation, coaches youth football and softball, and has served for three years on the United Way Community Impact Committee and the United Way Board.
“My wife and I were born and raised in the Hannibal area, we now raise our children in this community, and for us there is no place we’d rather call home,” Arthaud said. “I invest my time and energy with the United Way because I believe in its mission and priorities of supporting critical services and providing opportunities for upward mobility for those in our community that are in need.”.
Through his service on the Community Impact Committee for three years, Arthaud has been able to learn the ins and outs of the organizations that will benefit from the 2021- 22 campaign and the work those organizations do in the community.
“The United Way Campaign is an important part of our community because it provides an efficient way for our community members to donate funds and other resources that benefit a wide and diverse group of agencies right here at home,“ he said. “The United
Way is truly unique because it is able to leverage its relationships with local partner agencies to collect and distribute resources in a way that is both fiscally responsible and ensures that every dollar donated is providing the maximum benefit possible to those that need it.”
Each year the campaign chairman volunteers hundreds of hours to ensure the campaign is successful. Denise Damron, Executive Director of the United Way is very thankful for the sacrifice of all individuals who are involved in the campaign. Especially the campaign chair.
“Kevin’s passion for the United Way has been evident since I first had the opportunity to work alongside him while he chaired the campaign at Hannibal Regional,” Damron said. “He nearly doubled the number of dollars individuals at Hannibal Regional donated to the campaign. This was because of his passion and willingness to share about United Way’s work. I know his passion will result in a successful annual campaign this year.”
The United Way of Mark Twain Area is currently seeking teams to join for the Campaign Kickoff event. Members of the community are invited to show their support for the United Way by registering a team of four players to enter the tournament. The cost is $100 per team. If individuals want to sponsor a team, but are unable to golf, United Way will have clients of a United Way Agency fill their team. Individuals can register a team and learn more online at http://unitedwaymta.org/events or by calling 573-221-2761.
Organizations that will benefit from the 2021-22 United Way Campaign include AVENUES, CHART Teen Task Force, Douglass Community Services, FACT, Hannibal Free Clinic, Hannibal Parents as Teachers, Harvest Outreach – Loaves & Fishes, Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, Learning Opportunities/Quality Works, Monroe City Food Pantry, Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center & Palmyra Nutrition Center, Monroe City Student Success Center, NECAC, Salvation Army of Hannibal, Paris Senior Citizens Community Center, Shelby County Senior Citizens, The Child Center, and the YMCA of Hannibal. Each month nearly $20,000 will go from United Way to these organizations between November of 2021 and October of 2022.
In addition to monthly support to those organizations, Birthday Blessings and Douglass Community Services were selected to receive Venture Grants to support new programs at their organizations
The United Way of the Mark Twain Area works toward its mission “to increase the capacity of people to care for one another.” This is done by creating opportunities for individuals to give of their time, talents, and treasures to local organizations that work to empower all individuals to achieve their potential through education, financial stability, and healthy lives.