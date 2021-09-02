HANNIBAL — Around Northeast Missouri, banners sharing “United Way Dollars Help Here” are in front of agencies which will benefit from the United Way of the Mark Twain Area 2021-22 Community Campaign.
Each year, United Way has an annual campaign that raises dollars to help human services agencies in Marion, Ralls, Monroe, Lewis and Shelby counties. Those dollars are donated by local individuals, businesses, clubs and more. Dollars raised through the campaign are then invested in various organizations that are working to make the mission and vision of United Way come to life in the community.
“These banners are a reminder of the important partnership between United Way and agencies that service thousands of people in our five-county service area,” said Kevin Arthaud of Hannibal Regional Organizations Healthcare System, chairman of the 2021-22 Community Campaign for the United Way of the Mark Twain Area.
Arthaud said that agencies applying for assistance go through a rigorous vetting process including ensuring fiscal responsibility, effectiveness of programing and alignment with United Way’s goals.
In February, United Way’s Board of Directors rolled out new areas of priority. All dollars invested in organizations in the community must be meeting one or both areas of priority. The priorities are “providing opportunities for upward mobility” and “supporting critical services.”
Examples of providing opportunities for upward mobility include supporting programs which provide education, school readiness, workforce development or materials and
individual needs to begin a job and support the health of individuals. Examples of programs that support critical services include those which provide food, housing, safety and senior services. These are programs that provide vital essentials for individuals to live.
Selected to benefit from the campaign this year was AVENUES, CHART Teen Task Force, Douglass Community Services, FACT, Hannibal Free Clinic, Hannibal Parents as Teachers, Harvest Outreach: Loaves and Fishes, Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, Learning Opportunities/Quality Works, Monroe City Food Pantry, Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center and Palmyra Senior Nutrition Center, Monroe City Student Success Center, NECAC, Salvation Army of Hannibal, Senior Citizens Community Center in Paris, Shelby County Senior Citizens, The Child Center and the YMCA of Hannibal. Many of these organizations have a “United Way Dollars Help Here” banner out front.
Leadership with United Way encourage community members to donate to the community through the 2021-22 United Way Campaign. Donations can be made online at http://unitedwaymta.org, by mailing gifts to PO Box 81 Hannibal, MO 63401, or by texting ‘UWMTA’ to 26989.