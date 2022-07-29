United Way Campaign to kick off campaign in September

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The United Way of Mark Twain Area will kick off the 2022-23 United Way Inspire the Future Campaign on September 1st.
Dawn Lowrey, the Inspire the Future campaign chair shares that the organization has set a $370,000 goal for the campaign and ultimately will use the dollars raised during the campaign to invest back in local organizations that are working to truly change the future of the community.
“At United Way, we are hoping to create a better future by encouraging individuals to not only invest financially in the community, but also invest their time to make our community better by volunteering,” said Lowrey.
The Inspire the Future Campaign will officially commence with a Labor Day Weekend Kick-Off on Thursday, September 1st from 5pm to 9pm at the Hannibal River Front sponsored by Hannibal Realty. The free event will have live music at 6:30pm by local band Stonehill, sponsored by Chariton Valley. There will be food for sale benefiting local organizations, adult beverages, yard games, and a Kids’ Zone with a bounce house and activities sponsored by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
The organizations that will benefit from this year’s Inspire the Future Campaign were determined through the Community Impact application process.
Each year during the spring, nonprofit organizations providing services in Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Ralls, and Shelby Counties are invited to apply to become a Community Impact Partner of United Way. As a Community Impact Partner, organizations benefit financially from the dollars raised during the campaign and also work to make the goals of United Way come to fruition within the community.
The following organizations will benefit from the Inspire the Future Campaign.
• AVENUES: Provides domestic and sexual violence advocacy and programing.
• Birthday Blessings: Provides foster children with resources to meet physical and emotional needs through children’s division and CASA.
• CHART Teen Task Force: Works to decrease unintended births and sexually transmitted diseases amongst teens.
• Coyote Hill: Provides safe homes for children in foster care, resources to license foster parents, and support for foster families.
• Douglass Community Services: Implements local programs to build strong kids, strong families, and strong communities by empowering people to help themselves.
• Families and Communities Together: A Caring Community Partnership working to enhance the well-being of children and families and the stability and economic viability of the community.
• Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success: Provides support for Hannibal community youth in the areas of mental health, mentoring, basic needs, and safety. • Hannibal Free Clinic: Provides free, non-emergency healthcare to area low income individuals who have no health insurance.
• Hannibal Parents as Teachers: Supports parents to help young children learn, grow, and develop to their full potential.
• Harvest Outreach: Provides food programs and supportive sober living facilities for both men and women recovering from addiction.
• Learning Opportunities, Quality Works: Provides support and individualized training to assist individuals with disabilities access their communities. • Monroe City Food Pantry: Provides food to individuals in need in the Monroe City School District.
• Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center: Provides congregate and home delivered meals, In-Home Services, Health & Wellness, and Information & Assistance to seniors and disabled individuals.
• NECAC: Works to support individuals to help them overcome barriers resulting in poverty.
• Paris Senior Center: Provides congregate and home delivered meals to individuals in rural Monroe County.
• Salvation Army: Supports families and individuals in crisis by providing food or financial help with shelter, permanent housing, rent or utility payments and more. • The Child Advocacy Center: Supports children who have been victims of crimes to ensure they are not further victimized by the intervention systems designed to protect them as well as provides prevention programs.
• YMCA of Hannibal: Provides youth programs, health and fitness opportunities, and more to the community.
Andrea Campbell, United Way’s Vice President of Community Impact, is excited about the work these organizations are doing in the community.
“At United Way, we are working to both support individuals with their needs today, but also provide them with the tools and resources they need to become self-sufficient and self-reliant.” Campbell said.
Individuals are encouraged to donate to Inspire the Future Campaign through their company’s workplace campaign, by making a donation online at
http://unitedwaymta.org, by mailing gifts to PO Box 81 Hannibal, MO 63401, or by texting ‘UWMTA’ to 26989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.