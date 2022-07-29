United Way Campaign to kick off campaign in September

Dawn Lowrey stands with the campaign sign for the 2022-23 Inspire the Future Campaign that she is chairing for United Way. Dawn is from Lewis County and professionally works as a Vice President and Branch Manager of US Bank in Hannibal and Shelbina.

 CONTRIBUTED

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The United Way of Mark Twain Area will kick off the 2022-23 United Way Inspire the Future Campaign on September 1st.

Dawn Lowrey, the Inspire the Future campaign chair shares that the organization has set a $370,000 goal for the campaign and ultimately will use the dollars raised during the campaign to invest back in local organizations that are working to truly change the future of the community.

