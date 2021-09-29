HANNIBAL — The United Marion County Democrat Club met Monday, Sept. 27, at Riverside Restaurant.
There were 22 people in attendance. Michelle Kendrick, of Monroe City, Mo., gave a program on Zoom meetings. She is the program coordinator at the University of Missouri.
Club members decided to have a voting registration booth at the Folklife Festival Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17. The club will also participate in the Veterans Day parade.
The club has members from area counties, and they unanimously approved changing the club's named to The North East Missouri Democrat Club. The next meeting will be Oct. 24.