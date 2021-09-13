PARIS, Mo — The Union Covered Bridge celebrated its sesquicentennial on Labor Day with refreshments and displays highlighting the history of the bridge. The bridge is one of four remaining covered bridges in Missouri, and the only bridge that represents the burr-arch truss design.
The official 150th anniversary was on the following day, Tuesday, September 7, but Park Superintendent for Missouri State Parks Rachel Hoemann said observing the milestone on a day when more people were off work and school, was the best way to celebrate.
“We wanted to celebrate the bridge and 150 years of history,” she said.
It was 1870 when the Monroe County Court ordered a covered bridge be built across the Elk Fork of the Alt River on the Paris-to-Fayette road to replace a failed open bridge in the same spot. Contractor Joseph C. Elliot completed the bridge in 1871 the Union Covered Bridge. Made of local oak, the bridge is 120 feet long and 17 ½ feet wide.
After some years of neglect and weathering, the bridge was fully restored in 1968 after the Missouri Legislature passed a bill authorizing the Missouri State Park to take control of the historic landmark. On its centennial in 1970, the bridge was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and was closed to all vehicular traffic.
Covered bridges are not only special pieces of history, but to some, they are a family tradition.
Jaimi Vaught, of Macon, brought her young son to the celebration, and said her family has traveled to visit all the covered bridges in Missouri. Traveling as far as Cape Girardeau to walk across the historic treasures.
“It’s a family tradition for us,” she said. “My grandma took my mom and she took us and now I am bringing my own son.”
The three other existing covered bridges in Missouri are Locust Creek Covered Bridge in Linn County, Sandy Creek Covered Bridge in Jefferson County, and Burfordville Covered Bridge in Cape Girardeau County.