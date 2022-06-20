LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Twin Pike Family YMCA, Louisiana, will be offering a Lifeguard Training Course, July 11 -15, and a Water Safety Assistant Course, July 18 - 20.
The Lifeguard course is designed to provide participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to be a lifeguard and professional rescuer. Participants of all ages who enjoy swimming and a desire to help others are being sought. Students will have the opportunity to be certified in American Safety and Health Institute’s (ASHI) courses: CPR Pro (Basic Life Support) for the Professional Rescuer, Basic First Aid, and Emergency Oxygen Administration.
The course presents information on the skills and knowledge lifeguards need. Students must pass the swimming and physical skills test prior to the class and must be 16 years of age by the last day of the class. Anyone concerned about passing these tests should contact the YMCA for additional information.
Those interested in being hired as a lifeguard by the Twin Pike Family YMCA will be interviewed prior to the class and may be eligible to participate in the “Futures in the Making Internship."
This program will delay the need to pay the course fee before the class. The YMCA hires lifeguards for early morning, morning, afternoon, and evening shifts. The Aquatics Department at the YMCA offers a flexible, part-time schedule for lifeguards with the benefit of free membership with employment.
The Water Safety Assistant Course is designed to train and certify individuals in the knowledge and skills necessary to help prevent and recognize aquatic risks to assist and alert a lifeguard in the emergency response to an accident or injury. Participants will also be certified in Basic Life Support (BLS), Basic First Aid, and Emergency Oxygen upon successful completion of this course. This course DOES NOT provide participants with a lifeguard certification and training.
This course is similar to a Junior Lifesaving or Junior Lifeguarding course. Students must pass a swimming and physical skills test prior to the class and must be 12 years old to register for the course. Only those students who are 14 by the last day of the class will earn the official certification for the course. Students in both courses will have the opportunity to shadow current Twin Pike Family YMCA lifeguards during the course.
Those interested in applying for the Lifeguard Course and possibly being hired as a lifeguard at the Twin Pike Family YMCA should contact Jane Riley, Aquatics Director, at 573-754-4497. Those with questions regarding the course should contact Krista Flowers, instructor, at 573-470-5158.
Registration materials with additional information, including course fees, are available at the YMCA. The deadline to register for the courses and pay a $25 registration fee is July 1.
