Leanne Reed is the Children's Director at the Ralls County Library.
If you could time travel where would you go?
There are so many possibilities. It is hard to decide whether to go back or to see forward. I would like to go back to the years my husband was alive or to travel to the future to see a world where the USS ENTERPRISE would be docked for shore leave.
What was your favorite toy growing up?
I had a doll that I loved. Her name was Cathy.
Who was your favorite teacher?
I had too many to name just one. I can remember all of my grade school teachers and for the most part they were absolutely the best. I would say that Shirley Fishback who taught Home Ec, John Gibbs who taught biology and chemistry, Mr. Bowles who was my history teacher and Mrs. Jacobs my English teacher. I had a professor in college who I really cared about. Dr. Wally was a wonderful historian and teacher.
If you had to pick a new name for yourself, what name would you pick?
I like the one I have. I have always liked the name Anna Claire so maybe that or maybe something outrageous like Sunflower
What fictional character do you relate to the most?
I would say that the character I relate to the most depends on the book I am reading or the time in my life in which this question is asked. Sometimes I feel like Don Quixote, other times Sherlock Holmes and right now mostly Mary Poppins.
If your life was a movie, what would the soundtrack be?
Vivaldi's Four Seasons
What board game are you really good at?
I don't really play board games and do I don't know which one I am good at playing.
If you were told you only had one week left to live, what would you do?
First I would seek a second opinion. Second I would eat anything I wanted and enjoy each bite. I would listen to music and reread my favorite book.
I would spend it with family and friends. I would have a big party and tell them to come and see my now as this is a celebration of my life and there will be no funeral. I would also write letters to those I love to be given to them upon my death.
What is your favorite thing to do to waste time?
Watch TV and work in my flower gardens.
What was your very first job?
I worked on the farm but this was not a paying job. My first paying job was a worker at the College Snack Bar at William Woods. My first professional job was as the Head Start teacher at Ralls County in New London, Mo.
What was/is your dream job?
I think I am doing my dream job being the children's library lady at Ralls County Library but if I had to pick a job that is purely in my head; it would be that of a famous author.
If you were to write a book what would it be about?
It would be a book that would tell a story about learning as you mature and the joy that comes with knowing yourself. In children's books I would write stories about Mama Cat and fantastical creatures.
What are you really good at that not everyone knows about?
I can sing well.
Would you rather have an extra 500 dollars per day or an extra 5 hours per day, which would you choose?
Probably the time. Money is nice but time is priceless.
If you could give your younger self some advice, what would it be?
Believe in yourself. Know that you are beautiful and smart and can do whatever you want. Quit trying to please others and do what you want to do. Don't confuse needing to be in love with actually being in love.
If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would you be?
Italy learning how to make pasta and other dishes.
What’s your favorite cheesy joke?
I honestly can't think of a cheesy joke.