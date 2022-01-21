HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball team was in striking range most of the game, but fell to William Woods University 64-50 at Mabee Sports Complex on Thursday.
"We had a good defensive effort tonight, just needed to be more efficient offensively," said HLGU head coach Jason Durst.
Trojans senior point guard Michael Hood led the way in scoring with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. He also had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Trojans center Grant Peters scored 12 points, had eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.
HLGU (4-15, 2-6) will host Missouri Baptist University in its next game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
