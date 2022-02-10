ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball defeated Harris-Stowe University 63-45 on Wednesday.
Trojans freshman forward Taylor Flake led the way in scoring in 15 points and three rebounds. Freshman forward Ashlyn Vermeer put up 10 points, two steals, one rebound and one assist.
HGLU has a 3-20 overall record and a 1-12 conference record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.