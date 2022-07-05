Trike Race Results from Hannibal Kiwanis

The Hannibal Evening Kiwanis hosted Trike Races during National Tom Sawyer Days.

 Submitted photo

Results from 2022 Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club Trike Races

3-year-old division

  • 1st place Michael Dodd

4-year old division

  • 1st place Dawson Davis
  • 2nd place Saige Thompson

5-year old division

  • 1st place Kyzer Sanders
  • 2nd place Riker Fifield
  • 3rd place Archer Fifield

6-year old division

  • 1st place Easton Thompson
  • 2nd place Avery Coffey
  • 3rd place Rachel Perkins

