Trike Race Results from Hannibal Kiwanis

Results from 2022 Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club Trike Races
3-year-old division
- 1st place Michael Dodd
4-year old division
- 1st place Dawson Davis
- 2nd place Saige Thompson
5-year old division
- 1st place Kyzer Sanders
- 2nd place Riker Fifield
- 3rd place Archer Fifield
6-year old division
- 1st place Easton Thompson
- 2nd place Avery Coffey
- 3rd place Rachel Perkins
