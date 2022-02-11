HANNIBAL — When it comes to the observance of Arbor Day the Hannibal Tree Board never misses an opportunity to celebrate by planting one or more trees. There is a possibility that could change this April when Arbor Day is observed.
“We can celebrate twice (this April) if we wanted to,” said Kristy Trevathan, president of the city’s tree board during its January meeting in council chambers at Hannibal City Hall.
Trevathan noted that the state of Missouri’s celebration of Arbor Day takes place in early April while the national celebration takes place late in the month of April.
“There is nothing that says we can’t have two (tree planting) projects since there are two dates,” Trevathan said.
If the two celebrations do occur tree board members will have to decide on locations where new trees could be planted. One such location could possibly be on public property that is overseen by the Hannibal Housing Authority (HHA).
It was suggested that if the HHA chooses to allow the tree board to plant trees on its property that it would be best to undertake that project in early April and then follow that with another project later in the month when there is hopefully a better chance of having good weather.
Whether one or two celebrations occur this spring, one tradition will be continued if at all possible.
“We have always done Arbor Day plantings with kids (in attendance),” Trevathan said, referring to children from nearby public and/or private elementary schools.
