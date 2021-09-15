TPNB Bank presents donation to Christmas is Caring

TPNB Bank presented a check to Diana Hammond, of Christmas is Caring, with a check in the amount of $2,901 as a result of two fundraising events hosted by the bank.
Casual for a Cause brought in $725 and was sponsored by bank employees with a matching contribution from the bank.
The Bulldog Day Christmas in July Fundraiser raised an astounding $2,176. This bank sponsored event, was a free will offering for a pulled pork lunch, in the honor of the late Charles “Bulldog” Garnett, who was a beloved community member and supporter Christmas is Caring.
Christmas is Caring fundraisers throughout the year to provide area children Christmas gifts.