TPNB Bank presents donation to Christmas is Caring

TPNB Bank presented a $2,901 donation to Christmas is Caring last week to Diana Hammond. Front (left to right): Courtney Mefford, Will Mefford, Diana Hammond, Kaylee Brown, Samantha Clark, Taylor Harrington Back (left to right): Diane Street, Ethan McNeill.

 Contributed

TPNB Bank presented a check to Diana Hammond, of Christmas is Caring, with a check in the amount of $2,901 as a result of two fundraising events hosted by the bank.

Casual for a Cause brought in $725 and was sponsored by bank employees with a matching contribution from the bank.

The Bulldog Day Christmas in July Fundraiser raised an astounding $2,176. This bank sponsored event, was a free will offering for a pulled pork lunch, in the honor of the late Charles “Bulldog” Garnett, who was a beloved community member and supporter Christmas is Caring.

Christmas is Caring fundraisers throughout the year to provide area children Christmas gifts.

