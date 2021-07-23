It was a Christmas dinner in July as TPNB Bank in Paris donned their best Hawaiian garb and served up pulled pork sandwiches to raise money for Christmas is Caring for their event called Bulldog Day.
Christmas is Caring is a local organization in Paris that collects money throughout the year to buy area kids toys at Christmastime. The meal came with chips, baked beans, specialty barbeque sauces, and a drink. A free-will donation with all proceeds going to the cause, the food was provided by TPNB Bank with drinks donated by Paris Abel’s and 7UP.
Courtney Jones, from TPNB Bank, was behind the counter helping serve.
“It’s Christmas in July so that way we can fundraise and get them money early. That way they aren’t waiting until the end of the year,” she said, and added that the event’s name is Bulldog for a very special reason. “Bulldog was really a part of Christmas is Caring, and that’s why it’s called Bulldog Day.”
Charles “Bulldog” Garnett was a beloved member of the Paris Community who died in May, 2020. Bulldog was known for his Hawaiian shirts, flashy pants, and crocks, which is why everyone was encouraged to pull out their best tropical attire and enter the Best Dressed contest for a prize.
Bulldog was known for much more than his choice of clothing, however. It was his passion for giving that endeared him to the community.
“Bulldog was always very competitive about raising money for Christmas is Caring,” Doug Burnett, President of TPNB said. “The first weekend of deer season they do a collection at the four way stop and Bulldog was the coordinator of that.”
His commitment to the cause has carried on. Bulldog’s wife, Brenda Garnett picked up a meal and said they captured her late husband perfectly.
“He was concerned about children and he wanted to make sure that children had a toy and a good meal and that no one went without,” she said “Its gotten better every year.”