Tigers focused on daily improvement

CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain enters the boys basketball season with a guard-heavy team looking to improve as the season goes on.
It will have to be a fast acclimation, with most of the team just starting practice this week due to the cross country and football postseasons.
"Our only goal is to get better than we were the day before," said Mark Twain head coach Jared Akright. "Everyday we get better than the last game or practice before. You can't always control the outcome of wins and losses, but you can improve yourself and your team everyday."
The Tigers graduated two seniors from last year's team, but return all five starters this season.
Mark Twain has been working on learning the new offenses and defenses they plan to run this season in preseason practices so far.
"In practice, we've been working on going through offenses and stuff," said Mark Twain junior Lukas McLeod. "Last year, we didn't know all of the offenses and in game we were kind of confused. So we've been working on our offenses and finishing."
Mark Twain does not have a dominant scorer and will look to share the scoring load throughout the starting lineup.
Defensively, Mark Twain will look to juniors McLeod and Lakoda Preston to lead the way.
"(McLeod) is one of the shorter players on the team, but he gets after it," Akright said. "In our traps, he goes left to right, sideline to sideline. In man defense, he keeps the guy in front of him and he just gets all over it. Lakoda Preston has pretty good size and can move really quick."
One downside for the Tigers is they will be missing 6' 3" junior Josh Brothers, their top rebounder, due to a shoulder injury that occurred during football season.
Brothers may return after Christmas, but there is no definitive timetable on his availability to return.
"Right now, it's back to fundamentals," Akright said. "Boxing out and getting after it. We don't have a guy who's going to go up there and grab the ball off the rim every time, so it's going to have to be a lot of teamwork and boxing out."
Mark Twain is coming off a 3-13 season and a first-round loss to Louisiana in the Class 3 District 6 Tournament.
McLeod said he thinks the Tigers will develop as the season goes on and gel into a stronger team.
"We have a goal that we want to come out and set a good tempo for the year to start off strong," McLeod said. "We just want to ride out on that tempo all season and get ready for districts."
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 23 - at Paris
Nov. 30 - at Palmyra
Dec. 3 - at Community
Dec. 6-11 - Monroe City Tournament
Dec. 14 - Monroe City
Dec. 17 - Clopton
Dec. 20 - at Bowling Green
Jan. 3-8 - Clopton Invitational
Jan. 11 - Silex
Jan. 14 - at Wellsville-Middletown
Jan. 17-22 - Tony Lenzini Tournament
Jan. 25 - Canton
Jan. 28 - Marion County
Feb. 1 - Wright City
Feb. 4 - at Van-Far
Feb. 8 - at Montgomery County
Feb. 10 - at Elsberry
Feb. 15 - North Callaway
Feb. 18 - Louisiana
