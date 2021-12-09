MONROE CITY, Mo. — Mark Twain held off a late Paris surge to defeat the Coyotes 68-61 in the consolation semifinal of the Monroe City boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
Tigers junior Conner Eckler scored a team-high 26 points, and Lukas McLeod added 15 points.
Paris junior Mason Edwards led the Coyotes with 17 points, and Ryan Breid put up 12 points.
