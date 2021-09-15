The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake announced last week that they will be holding the Halloween Walk event this year at the Indian Creek Campground. To provide as safe an event as possible, there have been some changes due to COVID-19. These changes are as follows:
• The 2021 Indian Creek Halloween Walk is scheduled for Friday, October 15, 2021 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and Saturday,October 16, 2021 (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.). The campground will be closed to all vehicular traffic during these event times.
• Event admittance will be by ADVANCE PURCHASE OF TICKETS ONLY.
• Tickets will NOT be available at the campground event site
• Vehicles without tickets or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers camper registration tags will not be admitted to the parking areas to attend the event.
• Purchase your tickets at www.ticketleap.com between September 29 - Oct 14, 2021. Select the date you plan to attend. Tickets are only good for the event date selected. Show your ticket barcode at the event entrance for admittance.
• Ticket availability is limited to 450 tickets for Friday and 550 tickets for Saturday.
• Tickets are $5 per vehicle. Only one $5 ticket will be needed per vehicle/per night. Tickets are not sold per person, only per vehicle.
• To provide a safe experience for participants and visitors, pets are not allowed in the event area and are not to be left in vehicles while attending the event.
• No alcohol or smoking is allowed during the event.
• Candy distributed must be commercially wrapped.
• Everyone is invited to come in costume.
Mark Twain Lake is thankful for everyone's patience, cooperation, and commitment to maintaining social distancing protocols as they work through these unprecedented issues together to meet CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
The established dates and guidelines are subject to change or be cancelled based upon overcrowding that prevents social distancing and any applicable federal, state and county advisories and guidance or other unforeseen circumstance.