Warm days turn to cold nights, cold nights turn to warm days, snow today, sunshine tomorrow, a rainy day. a sunny day, in a tee shirt and dressed like a North Pole exploration participant.
Geese heading north, “It’s spring!" Wait a minute, the geese are going south, “Winter’s back!” The geese are going east and west.., “Okay, you lost me on that one."
So goes the trials and tribulations of a Missouri winter. It is a proverbial roller coaster that sometimes refuses to give way for spring. So goes the lives of average Missourians. Having a series of warm spring days followed by snow is not that uncommon. Nature is a known practical joker in these parts.
People are usually beyond ready for spring even before it arrives. Usually an appearance by a robin in a yard or a circling buzzard is enough for locals to proclaim spring’s official arrival. A quick snowstorm usually douses those expectations.
Life in these parts are a little bit complex. When you incorporate snows, ice storms, tornadoes, droughts and flooding it can become downright dicey. Make no mistake Missourians are a hardy lot. Many people like the extreme heat or blustery cold snaps. I am a middle of the road guy. I can do with a little bit of both but I don’t enjoy a lot of either.
I can testify as a lifelong resident that it seldom gets boring in these parts. If you’re prepared for everything you can count on something. That means always have something in your car or truck for the unexpected when it comes to the weather.
I have been to countries where you wake up every day to a certain temperature and sunshine. When you go to bed at night it’s a certain temperature once again. The following day is a carbon copy of the day before. You have perfect sunshine, perfect temperatures and nothing to look forward to but another day exactly like the one you are in.
To many people that sounds like paradise, but I’m here to tell you it’s extremely boring and mundane. I don’t think as a native born Missourian it is spicy enough for me. I enjoy a little variety on occasion. Living the same day over and over again is a lot like the movie Groundhog Day. That’s not my style.
I know in the throes of winter we all talk a good game about moving to warmer climates and leaving the snow behind. The older I get the more that sounds pretty good to me. I would not mind missing out on a few snows and leaving it behind to melt on its own.
Believe it or not my roots are deeply embedded in Missouri. I think most of you will agree that are reading this that you were firmly planted here as well. Regardless of how you came to live here there’s still a lot of good hometown people and values.
There’s still people willing to be good neighbors and lend a helping hand. Some even shovel snow and do good deeds. Truthfully there’s no place I would rather live, although visiting a warmer climate in the winter for a couple weeks does sound enticing.
Unfortunately, I would probably schedule such an exit that upon my return we would get a major freak snowstorm and I would have to shovel snow anyway. I’m sure during my time away from home, Hannibal would have 75° weather and the location I chose would probably have a cold front, rain and record low temperatures. I guess you could say it would be almost like living in Missouri!
Be patient my friends.
Spring, winter, summer, sprinter or spummer is on the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.