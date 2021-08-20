Does the political class understand that as the blue collar working family goes, then so goes the state? I’m not sure they do and it is one of the main reasons I ran for office. It is easy to forget that the power of this country lies with the people who “make the country work.”
We are seeing first-hand how that knowledge has been set aside for the interests in the corporate world; part of this is due to the fact that many elected officials have little to no contact with the working class. A society which does not recognize the value and strength of the worker and does not prioritize the health of their families will not prosper.
As I have traveled the state, hearing from families concerned about the education of their children, the lack of power they feel in shaping decisions and the overreach of government it is evident that we need to recognize an immediate correction is necessary. From past “shutdowns” of necessary institutions such as schools and small businesses to the ever increasing desire of Washington D.C. to dictate what we do in Main Street America we are heading toward serfdom rather than empowering our working citizens. This is not the American way which led to our country being the greatest country on earth.
The latest example is President Biden requiring vaccines for working at nursing homes, a place of employment already struggling to find help. Some employees have personal reasons not to be vaccinated and that should be their choice. Residents are vaccinated and employees wear masks. Right now, we are short on workers and nearing crisis levels. If some of our nursing homes lose employees, they will have no choice but to close. This will be devastating to our area and some of our most vulnerable citizens.
As tax policy favors the cities and suburban areas, populated with corporations whose work is mainly through technology, rural areas which largely employ those who work with their hands are left to fend for themselves. Roads are crumbling, schools struggle to find teaching staff and small hospitals are now being faced with funding cutbacks.
Here in the real world, daycare centers were decimated in the last few years by legislation which did not recognize the value of grandmothers watching their grandchildren while parents worked, also taking in a few other children to help other families too. Legislators passed new requirements which were then interpreted in such a way that forced these small daycare businesses out of business. Efforts to reverse this have been turned away and conversations with policy makers in state departments have been ignored. In the meantime, businesses can’t find workers so they then operate less efficiently and the cycle of lower profitability continues.
Covid restrictions, imposed by those who are on the government payroll (and are paid even as your livelihood is threatened) do not take into consideration the value of the working class. Children are subjected to ever-changing edicts from health departments, state education departments and even Washington, D.C. who uses “relief funding” to justify its authority in our local communities. Who stands up for the parents and their children in the face of this onslaught? Who is fighting for Missourians and their way of life? Who stands up for the rights of parents to make decisions that are in the best interests of their children and themselves? When do members of our Gangster Government start to acknowledge that their decisions should not and cannot take the place of individual rights?
The strength of our nation and state lies with the people who make it all “work”. The men and women who run the cafes, tire shops, auto repair, nursing homes, sheltered workshops and every other community based service are what holds our country together. The carpenters, electricians, plumbers and painters that are necessary for our world to work have been de-valued and training underfunded or stopped altogether. Politicians did nothing to stop this and now are shocked at the lack of availability of a trained workforce. Planned projects struggle to get off the ground and delays in completion are the norm. Costs rise as material shortages reverberate through the supply chain as a result of last year’s shutdowns, one of the most misguided policies ever implemented.
We need strong leaders in our state, leaders who understand the value of the working men and women. Leaders who understand that without this workforce the world comes to a halt. Leaders who know that computer knowledge is important, but the vast majority of work is not done on a tablet or laptop computer.
We need leaders who value the working class.
It is time Republicans open their eyes to reality in the working class world and it is time that Democrats recognize that the “safety net” has become a trap that people cannot escape. We need to choose our leaders wisely; if they do not understand these truths they are not the leaders we need.
Working class Americans power our world and if we don’t begin to acknowledge that, we will lose that which makes America great.
As always I appreciate hearing your perspective on this. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at (573) 751-7985. You may also email me at cindy.olaughlin@senate.mo.gov.