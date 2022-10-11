The PATCH Center celebrates five years

A group gathered around the ribbon on Monday afternoon during a ribbon-cutting to celebrate five years since the PATCH Center opened. Tonya Stamper, nurse practitioner at PATCH, cut the ribbon.

HANNIBAL – The PATCH Center officially turned five years old in August and they celebrated the milestone with a ribbon cutting Monday afternoon.

The PATCH Center is a school-based clinic formed through a partnership with Clarity Healthcare. The staff is employed by Clarity and housed on the Hannibal High School campus. Students who qualify for free or reduced lunches receive free care at the PATCH Center and those with insurance will be billed through that as any other health care facility.

