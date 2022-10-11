The PATCH Center celebrates five years

HANNIBAL – The PATCH Center officially turned five years old in August and they celebrated the milestone with a ribbon cutting Monday afternoon.
The PATCH Center is a school-based clinic formed through a partnership with Clarity Healthcare. The staff is employed by Clarity and housed on the Hannibal High School campus. Students who qualify for free or reduced lunches receive free care at the PATCH Center and those with insurance will be billed through that as any other health care facility.
Celebrating with prizes, food, and a chance to view the facilities which have been updated in the last year to include a new handicap accessible entrance, a parking lot, a new roof, an updated heating and cooling system.
Stamper, nurse practitioner at the PATCH Center, said several of the updates will help provide a better experience for patients. She said the new parking lot and entrance will encourage people who might not have been able to before.
“Before they had to park across the street and I do think that was a big barrier. I know there were some people who didn’t want to come because they had to fight traffic,” she said. “Now they can get in the door with assisted devices, canes, walkers, wheelchairs and strollers for parents.
Stamper said that many people don’t know about the wide scope of services offered at the PATCH Center.
Not only will the clinic provide vaccinations including the flu shots and the shots required for kindergarten, 8th grade and seniors along with physicals for sports and other activities. They also provide long-term primary care along with one-time visits for testing.
They also have a mobile dental unit that travels to the schools once a month.
Katie Webb is a music teacher and the parent of two students at Mark Twain Elementary. Webb utilized the services at the PATCH Center last week.
“We were able to come for a COVID and strep tests immediately. Thankfully they both turned out negative,” she said. “But they were able to provide me with that service in a really timely fashion which is important.”
As a staff member, Web said Clarity provides flu shots conveniently in their own building so they won’t have to leave the school. As a parent, she said the service is a fast way to get her kids seen with quality care.
“I was able to call and get into the PATCH center within 15 minutes. I know that’s not always the case but they are really good about working people with sick children,” she said.
Christy Powers, senior EVC of Clarity Healthcare, said the PATCH Center also helps students get back to school quickly and when they are able to.
“We are seeing parents use these as a convenience as well to get their kids back to school,” she said. “Students who can’t come to school because maybe they got the sniffles or something in the morning. The parents are able to make an appointment right away to make sure nothing is really going on, maybe allergies or something and then get them back to school.”
Susan Johnson, superintendent of Hannibal Public Schools, said the idea for the PATCH Center came in 2017 as a result of a meeting she went to about the School Days Health Clinic Initiative.
Johnson said she had no idea what that was, but was inspired as she sat in the an auditorium of people from different school districts who were “creating different initiatives to try to help students, families and staff to be able to have better access to healthcare and be able to do that on-site so they could be in school and be healthy.”
She came back and started having conversations.
“After a long process of really talking to several people, we were fortunate enough to be able to reach out to Clarity Healthcare and for them to be able to join forces with us,” she said. “The rest is history.”
Johnson said of her time as a superintendent, the PATCH Center is one of the things she is the most proud of.
