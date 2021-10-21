HANNIBAL — "The Meeting" brings a planned discussion between two civil rights leaders to life on Friday and Saturday at Bluff City Theater, marking the theater's final performance of the year and a unique opportunity for Taneal Williams' directing debut.
Williams attended Stephens College with Jamie Brown, Bluff City Theater production manager, in 2016. While she was in France, Williams received a Facebook message from Brown, who had the script for "The Meeting" and asked her if she would like to direct the production at Bluff City Theater. After reading a few pages of the script, Williams knew her response was a resounding "yes."
"I read the first seven pages, and I think around page six or seven, Malcolm X asks his bodyguard, Rashad, 'Do you want to play some chess,'" she said. "In that moment, the script chose me. They start talking about sacrificing lives and who should die for the cause."
From then on, Williams said, "I'm sold." When she returned to New Orleans, she was nervous at first about a meeting with Brown and Bluff City Theater Executive Director Joe Anderson. As it turned out, Anderson made it clear he wanted Williams to direct, and he was already hashing out the details.
"If anything, it chose it me, but it all came down to Jamie Brown. She started this all, and she's the reason I'm a part of it," she said.
Williams is excited about the chance to share the performances set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Bluff City Theater, 212 Broadway.
Malcolm X and King met one time in Washington, D.C. during the Senate debates about the Civil Rights Act. The play, written by Jeff Stetson, builds upon the meeting the two wanted to have again. At the time, Malcolm X had returned from South Africa and wanted to see King. However, he had been arrested for protesting. Instead, Malcolm X spoke with Coretta Scott King.
Williams worked closely with Brimah Hassan (Martin) Jaylen Jazz McCraven, (Malcolm) and Donovan Lewis Jr. (Rashad), as they looked beyond the titles of civil rights leaders to evoke deep emotions.
"We're not looking at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the activist, and we're not looking at Malcolm X the activist, and these leaders of the Civil Rights Movement — we're looking at them as human beings, as two black men who are trying to survive in America, who are struggling to get people to understand that their lives matter," Williams said.
Williams said the sacrifices they made are apparent throughout the show, stressing "this life chose them." The audience is drawn into how it feels not to have a choice, but to continue forward along the path they forged.
"We do get to see them as a human being. And we do get to see ourselves in them, even if they are a little bit more outspoken and a little bit braver than we are," Williams said.
The Friday and Saturday productions are free of charge, and donations will be accepted. As Williams conveyed notes and watched a dress rehearsal Wednesday morning, it moved her to tears.
"It looks so good. It's such a good show, and it's full of life," she said. "There are moments when it talks about a lot of Black pain and a lot of Black trauma, but bringing in that joy has been really special, because we have to have that release from it."
She said described the performance and the rapport between the actors as "exquisite," and she is eager to bring the performance to Hannibal schools next week.
"I think it's necessary right now, especially as we have the talks about teaching Critical Race Theory in the classrooms. It comes down to Black history is still part of white history, and it is our history — it is American history," Williams said, noting how many discoveries in the arts and sciences are the result of Black Americans. "So, it is so important that we teach all sides of history — no matter how ugly — because at the end of the day, history isn't supposed to make us feel comfortable. We have to know our history to know how to grow."
Williams expressed her hope for the "kind" and "loving" characteristics young people exude today. She said young people have publicly witnessed the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, calls for justice and protests.
"What's really beautiful about this show and bringing it to the schools is that Martin Luther King is a dreamer and Malcolm X is a revolutionary," she said, expressing her hope the performance will boost students' self-esteem and their resolve to stand up for their beliefs. "And I think it's really important for kids to know that whether you are a dreamer or a revolutionary — no matter what the movement — will always start with you and it will end with you. It's up to us to speak out, to love people and to not be complacent."
Williams said she is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to share such an important message through each performance. The opportunity to reserve tickets or find out more about "The Meeting" is available by visiting bluffcitytheater.com or calling 573-719-3226.
