The Meadow campground invites the community to join them for a weekend of stargazing on Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9, at their “Look at the Stars” event presented by Truman State Associate Professor of Physics, Vayujeet Gokhale. The event is open and free to everyone.
“We have sent letters to all area schools and invited children and families alike who’d like to share in this incredible adventure and learning event,” said Lola McDonald, owner of The Meadow. “I think adults might like it as much or more than the children.”
Starting at 5:30pm there will be food for sale at the concession building, and Professor Gokhale’s presentation will begin as the sun sets. The campground recommends bringing lawn chairs or blankets for comfort.
Professor Gokhale will direct guests to locations in the sky using an astronomy laser pointer, providing education on constellations, planets, and galaxies. He will also provide a limited number of binoculars and telescopes for guests to share. Guests who own their own viewing devices are also welcome to bring them to the event.
The presentation will include:
Looking for our Moon and Venus before they set below the horizon. Once it’s darker, Jupiter and its moons, and Saturn’s rings will be viewed.
“Deep-sky objects,” which include nebulae, star clusters, and galaxies. These objects include The Great Globular cluster in Hercules (100s of stars all clustered together in a nice little cotton fuzzball).
The Ring Nebula. This is a dead/dying star — some stars, when they “die”, eject their outer layers in a series of convulsions lasting several tens of thousands of years. This object is one such — it appears like a small smoke ring.
Dumbbell Nebula. Another dead/dying star. Appears like a dumbbell.
The Andromeda Galaxy. Our nearest regular neighbor galaxy. Contains about 200-billion stars. Appears as a glorious spiral in some of the fancier telescopes
“The professor said the October sky is usually a good time for sky watching, and Jupiter’s moons and Saturn’s rings should all be able to be seen!” McDonald said. “I personally cannot wait.”
They will also have a concession building open with meals and refreshments for purchase.
Those who plan to attend the event should RSVP to the event coordinator at 573-541-3910, so they can plan for attendance.
McDonald also wants to remind everyone that it’s perfect water and weather right now for Kayak excursions, which are still being booked at The Meadow right now. They offer rentals and transportation, and transportation-only services for folks who have their own kayaks or tubes.