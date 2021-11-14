PARIS, Mo. — Santa Claus is coming to town on Dec. 2 in Paris, Mo., when they host their “Magic of Christmas” stationary parade in Paris City Park. Families can pile in their cars in their pajamas and maybe with hot cocoa in hand, and enjoy the twinkle of the season right outside their windows as they drive through Christmas displays and floats.
This is the second year that the City of Paris has hosted a stationary parade, and Jo Reynolds, President of Chamber of Commerce, said the event was a great success last year. With the frigid temperatures of the last Christmas season, Reynolds said more people were able to enjoy the event who would not have been able to had it been a traditional parade.
“A lot of people with small children and older folks who have not come out for the parade were able to drive through,” she said. “We are trying to make the parade like it would be if we were marching down the street, and it’s always fun to have a parade down the street.”
Reynolds said they hope to make it a night with a lot to do, so that everyone can enjoy it.
Santa and his elves will be handing out goody bags with candy, fruit and Christmas toys. Santa’s House also will be open with Santa Claus, an elf, and two live reindeer who will be visiting from the North Pole. Monroe County elected officials will hand out Christmas joy to children 12 and under in the form of envelopes with money inside.
Reynolds said visiting Santa’s House was a popular part of last year’s event.
“It was amazing to watch the kids at the Santa house, they were just hanging out the windows,” she said. “We just got the biggest kick out of them.”
The entire town can participate in the “Magic of Christmas” as the best decorated yard and downtown businesses will be recognized. There will also be a gingerbread house contest to compete for a prize of $50.
“The gingerbread houses will be displayed on the east wall in the 4-H building where people can vote,” Reynolds said. “After the event, they will be taken to different places in the community and displayed for a short while with the entrants name.”
The night will also help support an important cause in Paris. A silent auction will be set up in an outside tent, and a soup and sandwich dinner with a free hot cocoa bar will be at the 4-H building for a good will offering to go to Christmas is Caring.
Reynolds said that while many enjoyed last year’s stationary parade, she knows that many hope to see the conventional parade make a comeback. She said with a possible surge of COVID-19 during the holiday season being predicted, they want this year to be safe and fun for everyone. She said those anticipating the return of a traditional parade should not lose hope.
“We will reevaluate next year and if it looks like things are doing better and it seems like the public wants to have a parade in the conventional way then we will certainly do that,” she said.
