HANNIBAL — For anyone thinking about adding a new pet to the family, it’s a good time to get to the shelter.
The Northeast Missouri Humane Society will be hosting a Clear the Shelter Adoption event. For those six months and older, adoption fees for cats will be reduced to $20 and dogs $50.
Elise Blue, director of the shelter, said the event is to free up more space at the shelter. The shelter wants to make sure they are available for all pets who need a forever home.
“Our animal surrenders are through the roof right now and we just don’t have any more room at the shelter,” she said.
Blue also said that spaying and neutering are an essential way for pet owners to help out the shelter. They have had full litters of kittens brought in which fills the shelter quickly.
While they hope to make space for incoming animals, their priority is to make sure all animals adopted are going to a forever home. Blue said all standard adoption procedures will be followed for the Clear the Shelter event.
This means that anyone who would like to participate, should already have an adoption application approved before May 20. This means that applications now can be printed online and turned in at the shelter or you can pick up an application directly from the shelter.
Blue also stressed that if you are renting you will need to provide a copy of the lease agreement stating that pets are allowed.
She also shared other important tips to be prepared for pickup day:
- Plan ahead accordingly and assume there will be a waiting period outdoors.
- If you’re adopting a pet into a family, please bring your entire family, not just one person representing the family.
- Some dogs may require a meet and greet with current dogs in the home. To expedite the adoption process, please plan to bring your dog or complete meet and greets earlier in the week.
- No holds will be allowed.
- Promotion pricing ends at close of business on Saturday.
- If you plan to adopt a cat, please bring a carrier. Cardboard carriers available for $5.
- NEMOHS reserves the right to deny any adoption in the best interest of the animal or family.
- Please note that all of our regular adoption policies will apply.
Blue also mentioned that one of the biggest events of the year for the shelter will take place the night before the Clear the Shelter event.
Quarter Madness will be held at the American Legion in Hannibal on May 19.
Items for your pet, your family, or just yourself will be on the silent auction table. They will also have gift certificates and more.
“We have a good time watching younger kids in the community help us out by collecting all the quarters,” said Blue. “It’s just such a fun event for people everywhere.”
Other upcoming May events for the shelter:
Foster Field Trip Meeting
6 p.m. Thursday
Learn about the Foster Field Trip program and how it can help the shelter’s animals get adopted quicker.
Tractor Supply Onsite Adoption Event
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14
Adoptable animals will be at the Tractor Supply Store in Hannibal.
For more information or to find an adoption application visit nemohumane.com.
