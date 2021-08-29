The Hitching Post will Host their 5th Annual Fun Run

The Hitching Post Campground is hosting their 5th annual Fun Run on September 5.
The fun begins at 9:30 a.m. for sign-ins at The Hitching Post Campground. After a blessing over the event at 10:45 a.m., cars will start their engines at 11 a.m. It’s a race for the best hand, as participants will receive one playing card before taking off along with a map of designated spots where they will stop to receive another card.
The car with the best hand wins.
“It’s always a lot of fun,” said Donna Kelley, one of the coordinators of the event. “There will be a 50/50 drawing and silent auction.”
Previous fun runs at the Hitching Post were only open to motorcycles, but this year they are inviting anyone with a licensed and street legal vehicle to come out and support a great cause.
All proceeds of the event will be donated to Bikers Against Child Abuse, Inc. (B.A.C.A.), a nonprofit organization that fights for those who can’t fight for themselves. One of their logos is “No Child Deserves to Live in Fear.”
“We exist as a body of Bikers to empower children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live,” as stated on the B.A.C.A. website. “We stand ready to lend support to our wounded friends by involving them with an established, united organization.”
The organization receives referrals through child-care agencies and individuals concerned about a child’s safety. Working in conjunction with local and state officials to protect children in danger all over the world, there are several chapters in Missouri including Jefferson City, Sedalia, and Kansas City. After going through an extensive background check and approval from local governments, the participating bikers are a contact and a friend to a child who has suffered from abuse, even attending court with them in some situations.
The Fun Run will be $10 per hand of cards with extra hands available for $5, and following the event will be live music. Tent camping is available to anyone who wants to stay at the Hitching Post. For more information about the event contact Marcie at 573-406-4516 and for information about camping contact Ben at 314-608-3725.