The Child Center announces new executive director and board

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The Child Center, Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri, is pleased to announce the election of a new executive team to lead the organization’s board of directors.
Christopher J. Schulte has been elected the Center’s new Board President, Jennifer Patterson will serve as Vice Chair, Jared Howell as Secretary, and Charles “Chuck” Brooks as Treasurer. Additionally, the board of directors selected former Board Chair Julie Seymore as its new Executive Director. The Child Center is a nonprofit organization responding to child abuse through a supportive team approach to reduce the trauma to children and their families. The organization’s 14-county coverage area includes Pike, Ralls, Marion, Monroe, Shelby and Lewis counties.
“We are exceptionally pleased that Julie has taken on the role of the executive director, and I’m honored to have been selected to lead the Board of Directors,” said Chris Schulte, President of The Child Center Board of Directors. “I am excited to work alongside Julie in her new role to continue the successes of our programs. Her passion and commitment to our cause coupled with her deep knowledge of our work will enable her to expand our programs and introduce innovative approaches.”
Julie Seymore has 23 years of experience in the criminal justice field. She served as the Treatment Court Administrator for the 11th Judicial Circuit Court for the past 10 years. Under her direction, the treatment court received national recognition in 2014, and is in the third term of serving as a model for similar programs nationwide.
Outside of her work with the court system, Julie served as the Board President of The Child Center where she has been on the board for seven years. In addition to her involvement with The Child Center, she served as the Fundraising Coordinator for Barwick-Newton National Memorial Fund Board of Directors. Throughout her tenure, she served on several local, state and national boards and committees including the St. Charles County Community Council Board of Directors.
“I am honored and excited to be The Child Center’s next executive director,” Seymore said. “I look forward to working with our incredible board of directors, staff and community partners to keep children safe from abuse.”
More information is available by visiting www.thechildcenter.com.