Like it or not the “Holiday Season “ is upon us! “Oh come all ye faithful” the retail stores and Internet store fronts await your hard earned dollars!
I cringe going shopping this time of year. I hear Christmas music playing in a loop. The same songs I was bombarded with in November. When Christmas Day rolls around the last thing I want to hear is Christmas music. I am already overdosed on Noel and Joy while needing a lot more “Silent Night!”
“Bah Humbug!”
Maybe the Grinch wouldn’t be the Grinch if Retail Christmas didn’t start with Christmas in July. Decking the Halls is much more complicated when you are battling inflated food, fuel, utilities and the general costs of living.
In November we have “Black Friday and Cyber Monday." Cyber Monday is for those too frail or those who don’t like fist fighting for a discounted iPad. Retailers still reap the rewards of your wallet while you remotely stimulate the economy from your home.
If you lack enough Christmas cash you can always breakout the “Magic Plastic." There is no more dedication to a spiritual holiday than to rack up charges that you won’t alleviate until 2050. There’s nothing “Merry” about that! You feel wonderful getting that impossible to find $400 toy for a child to only have them play with the box it came in rather than the toy itself.
I hate to sound like Ebenezer Scrooge here, folks. I am just trying to unveil the levels of ridiculousness we all endure every year for Christmas. I am also including myself and my family in this same category.
The Christ Child came to this Earth as a baby swaddled in rags and laid in a straw filled manger. He was gifted Frankincense, Gold and Myrrh by the three wise men. They had followed the Star of Bethlehem to his location and they knew that regardless of his humble birth that they were looking at the “King of Kings and Lord of Lords!”
I guess my point is they gave some great gifts to baby Jesus, but whatever earthly gifts they could give, they knew it paled in comparison to what Jesus could give to them in return. It was not about seeing who could give the best gift, it was mere tokens for a king. The real gift they brought was recognition and praise for the “King of Kings!”
We all enjoy the family time, the food, fellowship and gifting. Those are all wonderful things. All I ask is you take a moment to praise the true reason for the season. That is the entire meaning of Christmas aside from all of the retail mind clutter. A baby sent to Earth for the salvation of all mankind.
To each of you, may you have a safe, blessed and wonderful Christmas this year! Christmas is about love and there’s no box big enough for that to fit into! My gift list is simple this year. I am asking for full cans of gas and a Hershey bar. “Merry Christmas!” from my family to yours!
