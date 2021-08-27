PERRY, Mo — The Amanda Jaspering Memorial Garden Tractor Pull will be hosted at the Bill Trower Memorial Park in Perry on Saturday, September 11. The annual event is free to the public and Perry Lions Club will be on site serving food for purchase.
This marks the 20th year of the garden tractor pull. It became a memorial to Amanda Jaspering when she died from injuries sustained in a car accident on April 12, 2006. It was Amanda who first convinced her brother, Jeremy Jaspering, to put on the garden tractor pull after a group from the Perry Fall Festival approached him with the idea.
“Jeremy's first reaction was, ‘What? You pull a lawn mower?’ But Amanda had a way of getting what she wanted out of her big brother” Melissa Jaspering, Jeremy’s wife, recalled with a laugh. “She was very active in pulling and wanted to share her love for it.”
A garden tractor pull takes traditional pulling and scales it down with smaller sleds to be pulled by riding lawn mowers, trucks, and more. This opens the sport up to people who don’t have equipment for a full scale pull and gives all ages the chance to safely participate.
“We have had pullers from age 3 to 90,” Melissa said.”It’s an amazing sport and a lot of people don’t know or understand it until they see it for themselves.”
The event started out as part of the “Time Was” fall festival in Perry, and Melissa said the first few years it wasn’t big at all. Proceeds from the event went to the Perry Nutrition Center the first two years, and in the third year they went to Perry Christian Academy.
Now the event not only draws in the biggest crowds in the state of Missouri, but it also funds a $1,000 scholarship awarded to a senior at Mark Twain High School, the school Amanda attended at the time of her death. Last year’s scholarship was split between two winners.
“My mother and father in-law read the all essays submitted for the scholarship, and worked closely with the school to find a very deserving candidate,” Melissa said. They try to select someone similar to Amanda who was a good example and a positive influence to those around her, as well as involved with programs such as FFA and 4-H. “Now someone else can have the opportunity to make a life that she didn’t get to have.”
The pull itself, which has been traditionally set every Saturday after Labor Day, has become a legendary event with pullers from around the country making a yearly stop. Many of them plan their family vacation around the event, usually arriving a few days before it starts to barbecue and catch up.
“We all call it the Family Reunion because everyone has become extended family,” Melissa said, recalling one event where a proposal happened right in the middle of a pull. “He was a regular puller but it was her first time doing it, and he stopped her right in the middle of it and proposed to her. Now they tease her that the wedding should happen at the pull too, but she drew the line there.”
From its humble beginnings to 200 hook-ups at last year’s event, when other pulls usually bring in 50 to 60, Melissa said that the community involvement and spectators who come to talk to the pullers and ask questions about their equipment really makes it special.
“The townspeople are so nice,” said Carol Foster, a puller from Cuba Illinois. “We get to see so many pulling friends all in one place and make new friends. The...Jaspering's go above and beyond every year to make everyone feel welcome and make sure fun is had by all!”
Melissa credits the Perry Community to that warm welcome received by the pullers each year.
“The community here is just so open and friendly,” she said. “The number of people who want to be part of it leaves us speechless. The love and support you feel when you walk into the park Saturday is felt by everyone.”
One of the most important aspects of the Amanda Jaspering Memorial Garden Tractor Pull is that it is free to the public, and Melissa said as long as they are running it will stay that way. Even for the pullers, they keep everything affordable.
“The whole point is that admission is free and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. Families come and bring lawn chairs and coolers,” she said. “Nowadays it’s very rare that you can find something affordable to do.”
Melissa also credits the success of the pull to the many volunteers and generous sponsors who make it happen year after year. In fact, she said, they are the reason the pull went on in Amanda’s name. The family struggled to put the event together, and nearly gave it up all together, in the midst of grief.
“We were approached by people who jumped in and helped us get it together and we absolutely couldn't have done it without them,” Melissa said. “As tragic as her death was, to know it was being done in her memory and to help others really made it special.”
Volunteers continue to make the event work, and Melissa said a lot goes on in the background that no one knows about. Through donations and volunteers, they were able to purchase concrete blocks for the park to replace safety tape. From preparing the track each year to going above and beyond even when it’s off-season for the event.
“It always rains when it’s time to get ready for the pull - every single year,” she said. “But we have determined volunteers. Nothing deters them from making it happen.”
Giving to the community is what the event is about, with giving back in every aspect they can. Even the proceeds from the food served by the Perry Lions Club will be donated to the Amanda Jaspering Memorial Scholarship.
For more information you can follow them on Facebook at Amanda Jaspering Memorial Garden Tractor Pull. Sign-ups will take place on the day of the event.