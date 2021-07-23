SIXTY-EIGHT MISSOURI women died while pregnant or within a year of pregnancy in 2018, and mental health and substance abuse were two of the top contributing factors.
That finding of the state Department of Health and Senior Services’ latest annual pregnancy-associated mortality review is discouraging but not necessarily surprising.
On Tuesday, we reported on the new review, which aims to help the state understand the causes and contributing factors of maternal mortality so we can work to prevent them in the future.
The report found 82% of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable.
While it’s sad that deaths weren’t prevented, it’s encouraging that similar situations can be prevented in the future.
This prevention will need to be a team effort, with patients and their physicians leading the effort.
Screening failures were listed as a big contributing factor. Health providers, the report said, must perform depression/anxiety screenings and substance use disorder screenings on every patient at every interaction. This must be done not just through the pregnancy, but for a year afterward.
Then, doctors need to make referrals to mental health professionals, social workers and treatment programs when appropriate.
But these steps by physicians don’t do any good unless patients follow the protocols. This problem of “adherence” was listed as the third most common contributing factor in the deaths.
Also not surprising, two of the top recommendations were requests for more money from the Missouri Legislature.
The report said the Legislature should fund a statewide perinatal quality collaborative and provide immediate funding to establish a statewide perinatal consult center to provide telehealth services for substance use disorder and mental health conditions.
It’s easy to suggest throwing money at the problem. But money is tight, and that doesn’t always help.
Some of the recommendations continue to be addressed, such as the need for seat belt campaigns. (About 28% of pregnancy-associated deaths occurred in motor vehicle crashes.)
Also, as the report suggests, physicians may need to be better at screening and referring pregnant patients to specialists.
But we also believe personal responsibility plays a part, just as the health of baby and mother starts with her and her spouse working as a team.
Want to debate? Study first
From THE EAU CLAIRE, WIS., LEADER-TELEGRAM
Over the past year, critical race theory has emerged as one of the flashpoint terms in our country’s ongoing political wrangling. There doesn’t seem to be much middle ground. That’s not inherently problematic, but it becomes such when there’s zero interest in learning what the theory even is aside from what the televised talking head of your choice claims.
Part of the issue is that not everyone who embraces critical race theory defines it in the same way. The basic tenets hold that racial disparities in the United States are often supported by structural, social and legal frameworks that protect and perpetuate the status quo. But the degree to which those factors are present and the specific mechanisms by which they act are subject to the interpretation of the theorist in question.
Critical race theory is also blended into multiple offshoots, including focusing on multiple racial and ethnic minorities, gender studies and even disabilities. This makes it easier for both supporters and detractors to cherry pick quotes and arguments to portray their opposite numbers as extremists.
What all of this underscores in a very clear way is that those who argue history is the past, a settled record no longer subject to changes in understanding or analysis, are very much incorrect. History is, and always has been, a lens through which we see ourselves.
Right now, too much of the debate relies on straw man arguments. It devolves into people claiming one group wants to destroy history, while another is composed of malignant racists. Both are shallow fallacies.
Elevate the discussion. Study. Understand. If you want to discuss a flashpoint, ensure that you at least know enough to discuss it intelligently.